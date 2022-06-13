Lea Salonga congratulates Tony Awards 2022 winners; full list

US playwright Michael R. Jackson, winner of the Best Book of a Musical for "A Strange Loop," and singer-actress co-producer Jennifer Hudson pose in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 12, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Tony Awards, the world's biggest award-giving body for theater, honored the best artists in performing arts.

The Tonys returned to Radio City Music Hall for the first time since the pandemic.

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" star and Oscar winner, hosted the ceremony.

"And just like that, the Tony Awards have come and gone. Congratulations to all the winners AND the nominees! I'm so happy and proud to be part of this community!" tweeted Filipino Lea Salonga, Tony Award Best Actress for a Musical winner for "Miss Saigon." She last appeared on the Tonys stage when "Once On This Island," in which she starred as Erzulie, won as Best Musical Revival last 2018.

Winners this year:

Best Play: "The Lehman Trilogy," Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Best Musical: "A Strange Loop"

Best Revival of a Play: "Take Me Out"

Best Revival of a Musical: "Company"

Best Book of a Musical: "A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "SIX: The Musical," Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, "MJ"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle, "Company"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone, "Company"

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bunny Christie, "Company"

Best Costume Design of a Play: Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Gabriella Slade, "SIX: The Musical"

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, "MJ"

Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen, "MJ"

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, "Company"

Best Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, "Girl From The North Country"

