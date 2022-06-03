Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

MANILA, Philippines — Following Johnny Depp's much-celebrated win over the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there has been a petition online requesting for Camille Vasquez, the actor's lawyer, to take on the role of underwater princess Mera in the "Aquaman" movie installments, played by Heard.

The very public trial between the ex-lovers had put the spotlight on Atty. Vasquez, after her brilliant strategies to win the case have wowed those who had been following the jury's turnout. Amidst the trial, the articulate attorney had become a star in the eyes of pro-Johnny Depp supporters, as the 38-year-old Los Angeles native had immediate objections to Amber Heard and her lawyers.

The petition posted on Change.org started on Friday, May 29, 2022, and has since received over 2,000 signatures. The description of the petition read, "Although Amber is a 'credible' actor and has actually demonstrated it on many occasions, not just in films or 'perhaps' on the stand."

The defamation case brought by Johnny against Amber came to an end on Wednesday after a seven-person jury unanimously ruled in favor of Depp. The two split in 2016 and battled in court over an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described surviving domestic violence without mentioning Depp by name.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have shared images of Mera photoshopped with the Camille's face.

Amber was first cast as Mera for the DC Extended Universe films "Justice League" and Aquaman in 2016, after actor Jason Momoa had been cast as Arthur Curry or Aquaman.

While Camille is obviously well-loved by netizens, it is impossible for her to replace Heard as Mera. With "Aquaman 2" already wrapping up its filming in January, it is unlikely that Warner Bros. Discovery (WB Discovery) will entertain any wishes to remove the actress who originated the role. It is unlikely to spend much money to remove Heard from the film series. However, WB revealed that the actress' role as Mera has been reduced in the sequel, with a potential opening for a new love interest for Aquaman known as Dolphin. It is possible that the character of Mera will be written entirely out of the story in future Aquaman movie series.

