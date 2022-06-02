Jak Roberto is thrilled to work with acting veteran Jaclyn Jose

MANILA, Philippines — Like any actor out there, Jak Roberto looks forward to portraying roles that will showcase his knack for romantic-comedy in one episode and flair for drama in another. The sports-oriented series, Bolera, which airs weeknights after First Lady on GMA Telebabad, is a platform where Jak can tap this side of him. Part of thriving in his craft is to keep on working with veteran thespians.

“Mas na-e-excite (I got more excited),” said the Kapuso hunk actor of sharing the screen with Jaclyn Jose, and dispelled the usual notion that young stars get intimidated by the presence of established ones, in a recent press conference via Zoom, “kasi sabi ko nga kay Tita Jane gusto ko ngang mag-workshop sa kanya kung paano maging natural sa mga eksena (I told her that I wanted to attend a workshop under her supervision and be taught on how to become natural in every scene). So, nag-enjoy naman po kami, si Tita Jane sobrang suporta niya, lalong lalo na sa mga heavy scenes ko (Me and my co-stars enjoyed working with her and she was very supportive, especially in my heavy scenes).”

The importance of making his body relaxed is one acting takeaway Jak has learned from Jaclyn, who plays the character Teresa, the loving mother of Kylie Padilla’s Joni, whose neighbor and childhood friend is Jak’s Toypits. Rayver Cruz’s Miguel, a competitive billiards prodigy, is also part of the Bolera narrative.

In a creative set like that of Bolera, stars like Jak, Rayver and Kylie learn through observation.

“I just wanna watch her work and sobrang ang dami kong natutunan sa process,” said Kylie, who, like Jak and the rest of ensemble actors, got challenged to work within the expectations presented by their characters, based on the artistic vision of the writers and directors.

With co-stars Kylie Padilla and Rayver Cruz

“Working with Kylie and Rayver (was) sobrang chill lang (Working with them was very easy),” said he. “It was my first time to work with him in a soap, but we were in the same group in AOS (All-Out Sundays), kanta-kanta lang atsaka perform. Dito nagulat din ako sa kakayahan niya bilang aktor, na mag-heavy (drama)… Kapag ka-eksena mo na, grabe, nakakakilabot.”

As for Kylie, whom he also worked for the first time, they had to break the ice and after that, everything went smoothly.

“Sa panahon ng pandemic, hindi tayo nagkaroon ng chance na magkita-kita before taping (In this pandemic, we didn’t have the chance to see each other before taping),” said he. “Our workshop (for the show) was also done through Zoom. Nung nagkita-kita kami malaking bagay na magkaroon kami ng chance na magkwentuhan, makapag-catch up kahit konti.”

Since they were in a lock-in shoot for one month, the cast and crew had adjusted well to the new-normal working set-up and became comfortable with each other.

“I’m happy na sobrang open niya bilang aktor na sinasabi niya kung ano yung komportable at di siya komportableng gawin,” said Jak of Kylie. “So, natitimpla namin ng maayos yung eksena (I’m happy she was open to express things she was comfortable and uncomfortable doing. So, we made the scene work and well.)”

As they got hold of the personal stories of Joni and Toypits against the billiards world backdrop, Kylie and Jak appreciated the sport in a different light, especially the project allowed them to interact with game consultants and trainors Johann Chua and Geona Gregorio.

“Yes, may mga binigay na tako sa amin sina coach Johann and Geona (Yes, they gifted us sticks),” replied Jak when asked if he will continue his enthusiasm in billiards after being ignited by the show. “Parang natuto ulit kaming mag-billiards before kasi parang hindi naman ako magaling mag-pocketing or preparation, pero nung naturuan kami ng mga coaches namin sa set at nakaka-excite kahit papaano, masarap siyang libangan habang nasa bahay ka lang. You’re taking a rest after work, parang gusto ko ring magkaroon ng (billiard) table sa bahay.”

Last Saturday, Jak got to live the life of coach Johann in an episode of Magpakailanman titled Batang Kampeon sa Bilyaran. Through essaying the role, he saw the hard work, talent and passion of a gold medalist at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

As he explores his interest in billiards, Jak will continue to aspire to thrive in acting by working with different stars and headlining diverse series.