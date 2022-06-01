^

Entertainment

'Where did time go?': Doug, Chesca Kramer share thoughts about 'model-like' daughter Kendra

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Chesca and Doug Kramer shared how they are feeling about how fast Kendra is growing up into a fine (pre-teen) lady.  

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com's Slam Book, Doug shared how he's in awe of how fast the time went by.

"First things first, where did the time go?," the patriarch of the Kramers household said in the video interview held after the launch of Instagram Parents Guide with Instagram Asia-Pacific Head of Public Policy Philip Chua.

Doug added, "Bittersweet feeling. When you look at social media, you would see Kendra when she was a chubby four years old and now she's in pre-teen years. And then (soon) a teenager. For me, when I think of it, I'd say that she's well-equipped. She understands a lot of things. She knows the right and wrong. We're just so proud to be guiding her."

The 12-year-old stunner has been creating a buzz on social media lately even more than usual as she struck a few poses with top model Hannah Locsin for a video on Instagram.

Netizens cannot help but notice how Kendra is fast-becoming a model-like celebrity, with her towering height at such a young age and of course, with her natural beauty, grace and charm. She has also been rocking headturning outfits online that truly showcase her lovely physique.

 

Mommy Chesca couldn't be more proud, sharing in the interview, "For me, I'm very excited to see what the future has in store for her. And how God will be able to use her to be able to use her platform that He has blessed her with."

The Kramer family has been known as #TeamKramer on social media as they share about their family moments on their YouTube channel, with Chesca and Doug raising their children Clair Kendra, Scarlett Louvelle and Gavin Phoenix.

RELATED: How to manage kids' gadget use: Doug, Chesca Kramer share tips

