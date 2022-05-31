Lea Salonga performs 'The Prayer' at US Memorial Day

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Lea Salonga was among the performers of the United States' 2022 National Memorial Day Concert held in Washington D.C. where she gave a soulful rendition of "The Prayer."

The United States commemorates Memorial Day every last Monday of May in honor of all American military personnel who died in service. The 2022 edition of the concert was held on May 29, Sunday.

The 2022 concert, hosted by actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna, was the first one held live since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; for 2020 and 2021, the concert was solely broadcast on PBS and streamed online.

Often sung as a duet as popularized by Canadian singer Celine Dion and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Salonga held her own as she managed the song's strong beats accompanied by the live orchestra.

During her performance, the PBS broadcast would occasionally cut to veterans in attendance at the Capitol Building's west lawn and to video clips of fallen soldiers being grieved by their loved ones.

Salonga performed "The Prayer" with Josh Groban when he visited for his February 2019 "Bridges" concert in Manila, 12 years since his last Philippine apperance.

The Tony winner was then in a wheelchair due to a skiing accident, but she and Groban managed to wow the crowd after he sang her "Happy Birthday." The two also performed "All I Ask Of You" from "The Phantom of the Opera."

Related: 'I got exhausted': Lea Salonga on BTS 'Permission To Dance' concert

In a video posted on the official Twitter account of the PBS National Memorial Day Concert, Salonga said her performance of "The Prayer" isn't meant for entertainment.

"For me personlly when I pray... it kind of sets my mind in a good place, as well as my spirit," the Broadway star explained. "So singing something like this, it feels the same.

She added that she hopes everyone will get to remember everyone who sacrificed their lives and pray that none of them did it in vain.

In a separate video, Salonga said she remembers all "those that have fought to protect the lands that they love."

Backstage, Salonga was able to reunite with her "Les Miserables" co-stars Norm Lewis and Alfie Boe, who were also guests at the concert.

RELATED: Lea Salonga on ‘revolutionary’ new show, mentoring and BTS