Pera o Bayong returns, goes multimedia and interactive

Pera o Bayong (POB) is one of the new shows that will air on PIE, the Philippines’ first multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel of BEAM, 917 Ventures, KROMA Entertainment and ABS-CBN. It is hosted by Nicki Morena, Eian Rances, Kevin Montillano and Ninong Ry.

Entertainment blogger Michael Almacen, also known as Byxspeaks and Byx Buzz on social media, has been a fan of Pera o Bayong since he was a child.

Byx has always wished that ABS-CBN would revive the popular game segment that debuted in the late ‘90s in the noontime show, Magandang Tanghali Bayan.

Well, he got his wish. Pera o Bayong is making a comeback. This time, it is making a digital pivot as well.

Now called POB, it will not only air on TV, but will also be streamed online with interactive features that allow viewers to participate and win prizes without being physically present in the studio.

At the recent media conference, Byx and other journalists and bloggers experienced how to play and win in the newest interactive TV game show.

“Never ko na-imagine na makakapaglaro ako nito. I was really nervous during the Q&A round maybe because I was competitive and didn’t want to be embarrassed with my answer. But during the jackpot round, I just enjoyed it. Masaya ako na nanalo ako,” shared Byx after playing the game.

“Iba yung feeling noong napapanood ko ito dati sa TV. It became more interactive, modern, more exciting, and intense,” he added.

Blogger John Michael Bueno also had the opportunity to play the game and was thrilled with the experience. He shared, “Folks would feel nostalgic, learn lots of things as questions delve into pop culture and current events. Fair warning, people might get addicted.”

POB is one of the new shows that will air on PIE, the Philippines’ first multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel of BEAM, 917 Ventures, tradigital entertainment company KROMA, and the country’s leading storyteller and content creator, ABS-CBN.

Beginning May 23, PIE will broadcast daily for 21 hours daily from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. It can be accessed via digital TV boxes, SkyCable Channel 21, and the website pie.com.ph. Starting May 28, PIE will be accessible on the GCash GLife app.

The new twists in POB make the show more inclusive, participatory, and fun. Moreover, these characteristics can be found in other shows on PIE.

According to KROMA Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod, they hope to fill the gap that Filipinos long for in having collective fun. He said, “On PIE, those who watch become not just viewers, but a well-engaged community that plays an active role in storytelling, game shows, and talk shows. Whether on their TV sets, laptops, desktops, or mobile devices, PIE is accessible to Filipinos who want to try a new way to consume — and play with — the shows they love.”

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes shared, “Here at PIE, we are excited to introduce to you a new kind of viewing experience that combines the strengths of content and technology. We designed our shows for the young and young-at-heart. We made our programs interactive, so viewers can participate through TV and mobile devices because we believe they are integral slices of the PIE.”

In addition to POB, the new channel will also offer lifestyle programs, talent variety shows, interactive concerts and teleseryes.

Audiences can choose how a story goes in the country’s first interactive teleserye, UZI. They can also vote for their favorite digital content creator in Palong Follow or share their thoughts in PIE Night Long.

ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez said, “We are ushering in a new one-of-a-kind format for TV and digital entertainment that is designed to celebrate the fun and joy that Pinoys love.”

PIE’s shows will feature TV, film, radio, Nyma, and Star Magic celebrities and personalities. Karen Bordador, Samantha Bernardo, Eian Rances, Ralph Malibunas, Nicki Morena, Kevin Montillano, Ninong Ry, Abby Trinidad, Ruth Paga, Sunshine Teodoro, Mayor TV, Inah Evans, Patsy Reyes, Coco Cordero, Eris Aragoza, Renee Dominique, and Aaron Maniego are among the PIEnalo jocks.

Rising artists KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, P-POP Girl Group BINI, Renee Dominique, and John Roa will be featured in the channel’s official song and station ID.

There is another reason why people should tune in to PIE. For three months, it is giving away P10M in cash prizes. So, find the PIE channel by scanning your digital TV boxes at home.