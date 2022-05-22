^

Entertainment

Pera o Bayong returns, goes multimedia and interactive

KAPAMILYA DAY - Kane Errol Choa - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2022 | 12:00am
Pera o Bayong returns, goes multimedia and interactive
Pera o Bayong (POB) is one of the new shows that will air on PIE, the Philippines’ first multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel of BEAM, 917 Ventures, KROMA Entertainment and ABS-CBN. It is hosted by Nicki Morena, Eian Rances, Kevin Montillano and Ninong Ry.
Images from Kevin’s Instagram and PIE Channel’s Facebook page.

Entertainment blogger Michael Almacen, also known as Byxspeaks and Byx Buzz on social media, has been a fan of Pera o Bayong since he was a child.

Byx has always wished that ABS-CBN would revive the popular game segment that debuted in the late ‘90s in the noontime show, Magandang Tanghali Bayan.

Well, he got his wish. Pera o Bayong is making a comeback. This time, it is making a digital pivot as well.

Now called POB, it will not only air on TV, but will also be streamed online with interactive features that allow viewers to participate and win prizes without being physically present in the studio.

At the recent media conference, Byx and other journalists and bloggers experienced how to play and win in the newest interactive TV game show.

“Never ko na-imagine na makakapaglaro ako nito. I was really nervous during the Q&A round maybe because I was competitive and didn’t want to be embarrassed with my answer. But during the jackpot round, I just enjoyed it. Masaya ako na nanalo ako,” shared Byx after playing the game.

“Iba yung feeling noong napapanood ko ito dati sa TV. It became more interactive, modern, more exciting, and intense,” he added.

Blogger John Michael Bueno also had the opportunity to play the game and was thrilled with the experience. He shared, “Folks would feel nostalgic, learn lots of things as questions delve into pop culture and current events. Fair warning, people might get addicted.”

POB is one of the new shows that will air on PIE, the Philippines’ first multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel of BEAM, 917 Ventures, tradigital entertainment company KROMA, and the country’s leading storyteller and content creator, ABS-CBN.

Beginning May 23, PIE will broadcast daily for 21 hours daily from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. It can be accessed via digital TV boxes, SkyCable Channel 21, and the website pie.com.ph. Starting May 28, PIE will be accessible on the GCash GLife app.

The new twists in POB make the show more inclusive, participatory, and fun. Moreover, these characteristics can be found in other shows on PIE.

According to KROMA Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod, they hope to fill the gap that Filipinos long for in having collective fun. He said, “On PIE, those who watch become not just viewers, but a well-engaged community that plays an active role in storytelling, game shows, and talk shows. Whether on their TV sets, laptops, desktops, or mobile devices, PIE is accessible to Filipinos who want to try a new way to consume — and play with — the shows they love.”

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes shared, “Here at PIE, we are excited to introduce to you a new kind of viewing experience that combines the strengths of content and technology. We designed our shows for the young and young-at-heart. We made our programs interactive, so viewers can participate through TV and mobile devices because we believe they are integral slices of the PIE.”

In addition to POB, the new channel will also offer lifestyle programs, talent variety shows, interactive concerts and teleseryes.

Audiences can choose how a story goes in the country’s first interactive teleserye, UZI. They can also vote for their favorite digital content creator in Palong Follow or share their thoughts in PIE Night Long.

ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez said, “We are ushering in a new one-of-a-kind format for TV and digital entertainment that is designed to celebrate the fun and joy that Pinoys love.”

PIE’s shows will feature TV, film, radio, Nyma, and Star Magic celebrities and personalities. Karen Bordador, Samantha Bernardo, Eian Rances, Ralph Malibunas, Nicki Morena, Kevin Montillano, Ninong Ry, Abby Trinidad, Ruth Paga, Sunshine Teodoro, Mayor TV, Inah Evans, Patsy Reyes, Coco Cordero, Eris Aragoza, Renee Dominique, and Aaron Maniego are among the PIEnalo jocks.

Rising artists KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, P-POP Girl Group BINI, Renee Dominique, and John Roa will be featured in the channel’s official song and station ID.

There is another reason why people should tune in to PIE. For three months, it is giving away P10M in cash prizes. So, find the PIE channel by scanning your digital TV boxes at home.

PERA O BAYONG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Susan Roces passes away at 80

Susan Roces passes away at 80

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Queen of Philippine movies, Susan Roces, has passed away earlier Friday. She was 80.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 days ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto reiterated her advice to ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia not to be in a relationship and just enjoy being...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Globe benefits from shift into digital solutions platform

Globe benefits from shift into digital solutions platform

By Richmond Mercurio | 50 minutes ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has started reaping the benefits of its shift into a digital solutions platform, with revenues from non-telco...
Entertainment
fbtw
A timeless Tom Cruise takes flight again: 'Top Gun: Maverick' review

A timeless Tom Cruise takes flight again: 'Top Gun: Maverick' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
"Top Gun: Maverick" doesn't just raise the level for military jets and dogfights onscreen, it zeroes in on the titular character...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines first multiscreen, real-time interactive channel unveiled

Philippines first multiscreen, real-time interactive channel unveiled

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Beginning May 23, viewers can add another channel to their digibox.
Entertainment
fbtw

BTS throwback: When Manila became a ‘testing ground’ for the K-pop superstars

By Patricia Esteves | 1 day ago
Unknown to many, global K-pop sensation BTS held one of their very first international concerts in Manila on Dec. 7, 2014 dubbed BTS Live Trilogy in Manila: Episode II The Red Bullet.
Entertainment
fbtw
How reporter & restaurateur found their sweet spot

How reporter & restaurateur found their sweet spot

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Partnership with a purpose deeper than one’s own.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with