Philippines first multiscreen, real-time interactive channel unveiled

From left: ABS-CBN head of Digital Jamie Lopez, KROMA Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod and 917 Ventures managing director Vince Yamat lead the launch of the Pinoy Interactive Entertainment (PIE) channel

Beginning May 23, viewers can add another channel to their digibox. That’s PIE, which stands for Pinoy Interactive Entertainment. It is billed as the country’s first multiscreen, real-time interactive channel.

PIE is a collaborative project of ABS-CBN, BEAM, 917 Ventures and tradigital entertainment company KROMA Entertainment.

The new channel was created to cope with the massive digital rise and ever-changing media consumption of the Filipino audience.

ABS-CBN head of Digital Jamie Lopez explained in a virtual call that with the continuous upward trend of the technology revolution, they saw the need for “more innovations that will make the entertainment (industry) more immersive, engaging and rewarding. Just as technology evolves, so does the behavior of our audience. We embraced this and looked at ways to complement this through entertainment.”

KROMA Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod called PIE a “digital upgrade to the traditional media consumption habits of the Pinoys.” By this, he meant, “allowing them (Filipino audience) to watch TV shows, join all the interactive contests or build a following, if you are an aspiring content creator and even influence the plot of a teleserye, across you preferred screen option, whether it’s TV, mobile, laptop or PC. PIE provides the audiences (what it is they are) looking for.”

ABS-CBN’s classic game show Pera o Bayong will return via PIE channel and will be now known as PoB

“We are generally tired of the negativity that’s happening all around, especially induced by this long pandemic. With PIE, it’s the reverse. We will celebrate all the wins — big or small. It’s all about positivity, how to thrive, as we say, FUNalo, all day. With our gamified experiences, whether on the go, or in the comfort of your home,” he added.

“More importantly, we shared the same digital view, to propel growth for the Filipino artistry and entertainment industry in general. It was a natural partnership expansion to do the pipe project together,” shared Ian. KROMA Entertainment (of Globe Group) has previously collaborated with ABS-CBN for the award-winning film Kun Maupay Man It Panahon starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla.

For Vince Yamat, managing director of 917 Ventures, he and his team believed that “Filipinos should also be given access to entertainment and (be able to) participate in shows in the comfort of their homes.”

The PIE channel will also feature UZI, the country’s first interactive teleserye where viewers can influence the story by online voting

He further expounded that as compared to before where only a few contestants could participate in these kinds of game shows (like studio contestants), today, everybody has the chance to partake and interact as long as you have digital devices — mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and of course, the Internet connectivity.

PIE is the only channel that will broadcast live on TV, YouTube, PIE website and GCash, he added.

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of Broadcast Cory Vidanes described PIE as a “new kind of viewing experience that combines the strengths of content and technology.”

The shows for this channel target “the young and the young at heart,” she said. “We made them interactive para sa bawat programa, hindi ka lang basta manonood. Pwede ka ring makisali at makasama through your TV and mobile devices because we believe that our viewers are integral slices of the ‘pie.’ Twenty-one hours of fun game shows, talent and variety programs, series and talk shows hatid sa atin ng bagong entertainment channel na ito, every day. ‘Pie’ is a sweet treat that we, the bakers, have prepared just for you.”

Moreover, Jamie assured that PIE “will deliver fun, fresh and engaging shows in different formats from game shows to talent and variety, teleserye. All created with the PIE twist of being interactive to make sure that our audience gets immersed in the content.”

As Jamie mentioned, some of the programs include ABS-CBN’s classic game show Pera o Bayong, which will be now known as PoB; Palong Follow that shines the spotlight on up-and-coming social media stars; and UZI, the country’s first interactive teleserye, where viewers can influence the story just by voting through their devices.

It will also feature PIE Night Long, where one can express their views and feelings and be involved in the storytelling process. The show will be hosted by Aaron Maniego, Karen Bordador and Renee Dominique.

The channel will also launch its official song and station ID tomorrow, May 22, featuring artists KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, P-POP Girl Group BINI, Renee and John Roa.

PIE starts airing on May 23, from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, accessible to 11 million digital TV households in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio and nearby provinces through partner station BEAM.

(Find the PIE channel by scanning your digibox, watch via its website pie.com.ph, YouTube http://youtube.com/iampieofficial or via Sky Cable Channel 21. Watch PIE live on GCash GLife beginning May 28. For updates, follow PIE @iamPIEofficial on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.)