Seventh season of 'Riverdale' will be its last

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 5:04pm
MANILA, Philippines — It's time to begin saying farewell to Archie, Jughead and the rest of the gang as "Riverdale" is set to wrap things up in its seventh and final season.

The CW made the announcement among which shows would be renewed or cancelled for its seasonal line-up, and hit show based on the comic book series will cap it off at Season 7 in 2023.

Some of the cancelled shows include "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman" from the Arrowverse, the "Charmed" reboot and "Dynasty." 

RELATED: WATCH: ‘Riverdale’ stars reenact iconic Filipino film lines

"Riverdale" brought in impressive numbers for The CW when it debuted in early 2017, and grew in immense popularity when it streamed on Netflix.

The show is based on the characters from the popular Archie Comics. But instead of the light stories seen in the graphic novels, the series is more mature as it deals with murder, sex and other grittier topics.

Leading that cast of "Riverdale" are KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

"I promise you guys, this last season, we are going to end it with a bang, and we can’t wait to share it with you," Apa shared to fans.

RELATED: AC Bonifacio reportedly the first Filipino to appear in 'Riverdale' 

