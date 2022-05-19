Binibinis dazzle in Grand Santacruzan spectacle

Leading the Grand Santacruzan in Araneta City are (from left) Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman as Reyna Emperatriz, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold as Reyna Elena and Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obenita as Reyna de las Flores.

MANILA, Philippines — The month of May marks the celebration of the religious-historical pageant Santacruzan. It is part of the month-long Flores de Mayo festival, observed in various parts of the country.

As per media release by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI), the Santacruzan tells the story of how Queen Helena, the mother of Eastern Roman Emperor Constantine, found the Holy Cross during a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The procession depicts Queen Helena (or Reina Elena) holding a crucifix and is accompanied by her young son. They are joined in the procession by other women who represent other important Biblical characters like Queen Esther, Veronica and Mary Magdalene.

Recently, the beauty pageant organization kicked off its activities this year with the return of the traditional Grand Santacruzan at the City of Firsts, featuring their queens and the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 hopefuls clad in colorful gowns.

Binibinis (from left) Patricia Tan, Herlene Budol, Christine Opiaza and Jashmin Dimaculangan.

Father Ronnie Santos (from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish) led the blessing and opening of the Grand Santacruzan with a Holy Mass at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The parade plied along General Aguinaldo Ave., General MacArthur Ave., General Romulo Ave., P. Tuazon St., and Times Square Ave. in Araneta City.

According to Binibining Pilipinas, “the participating beauties offered a virtuous representation of their assigned titles to remind the public of the religious and cultural relevance of this Catholic tradition.”

Wearing a beige Filipiniana terno by Paul Tenorio, Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman was Reyna Emperatriz. Her son, Noah, was the Constantino of Reyna Elena. Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, as Reyna Elena, was stunning in her Manny Halasan gown.

Bb. Pilipinas 2021 runner-up Meiji Cruz as Reyna de los Santos (designer Manuel Fule); Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio as Reyna del Cielo (designer Rian Fernandez); Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne as Reyna de las Virgines (designer Louis Pangilinan); and Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obenita as Reyna de las Flores (designer Renee Salud) also participated in the event.

The parade went on with the candidates strutting their elegant Filipiniana-inspired gowns in their corresponding religious titles.

Binibini No. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel as Pamayanan Immaculada was striking in her old rose terno by Eric Pineda, while Binibini No. 18 Ma. Isabela David as Sta. Maria Salome also stood out as in the red and white ensemble by Michael Bongga.

Binibini No. 30 Jashmin Dimaculangan as Rosa Mistica wore a red gown by Adrian Lagundino, while Binibini No. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza as Reyna Candelaria had a white dress, created by Francis Deney Lee.

Binibini No. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol had the Pamayanan Guadalupe title during the Santacruzan event where she paraded a pink gown, with blue pearls and gold details, and adorned with a gigantic headdress. Designed by Geronie Labora from Zamboanga City, it was worth P150,000, as Herlene revealed in a post.

Binibini No. 13 Patricia Ann Tan as Reyna Esther had a “Miriam Quiambao moment” during the parade. She thanked the organization for “the quick rescue and providing me with a new pair of heels,” in an Instagram post. She sported a beautiful gown by designers Ken Batino and Jevin Salaysay.

Binibinis Diana Mackey, Stacey Gabriel, Patricia Go and Ethel Abellanosa.

Binibini No. 35 Diana Mackey as Reyna de la Paz “felt like she was a Disney princess” in a pink dress by Jomar Peralta, while Binibini No. 40 Roberta Tamondong as Reyna de los Apostoles was also in pink made by Lanny Liwag.

Other candidates who displayed their gorgeous gowns were Binibini No. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno as Pamayanan La Naval (designer Reynold Tenerife); Binibini No. 3 Diana Pinto, Pamayanan Asuncion (designer Rob Lim); Binibini No. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Pamayanan Del Carmen (designer Julien Gentica); Binibini No. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Pamayanan Dela Paz (designer Jerome Navarro); Binibini No. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Pamayanan Fatima (designer Ramil Estrope); Binibini No. 7 Graciella Lehman, Pamayanan Lourdes (designer Mark Pagalanan); Binibini No. 9 Natasha Jung, Reyna Banderada (designer Russ Cuevas); and Binibini No. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Reyna Mora (designer Garvy Terrado).

These ladies also got the chance to flaunt their elegant dresses: Binibini No. 11 Esel Mae Pabilaran, Reyna Sheba (designer Dayan Monique Lugatiman); Binibini No. 12 Leslie Avila, Reyna Judith (designer Malayka Yamas); Binibini No. 14 Joanna Day, Samaritana (designer Jun Samson Pugat); Binibini No. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Sta. Veronica (designer James Peter Manalo); No. Binibini 16 Jeriza Uy, Sta. Maria Magdalena (designer Mark Joseph Sayad); Binibini No. 17 Chelsea Fernandez, Sta. Maria Cleofe (designer Marbin Garcia); Binibini No. 19 Ira Patrcia Malaluan, Reyna Fe (designer Benedick Eroa); and Binibini No. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Reyna Esperanza (designer Mara Chua).

Equally show-stopping were Binibini No. 21 Gracia Elizabeth Mendoza, Reyna Caridad (designer Chico Estiva); Binibini No. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Reyna Sentenciada (designer Krischel’s Events and Concerts); Binibini No. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Reyna Abogada (designer Edward Castro); Binibini No. 24 Patricia Go, Reyna Justicia (designer Ehrran Montoya); Binibini No. 25 Anna Lakrini, Divina Pastora (designer Louis Pangilinan); Binibini No. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Reyna de los Angeles (designer Rich Sabinian); Binibini No. 27 Jessica Rose McEwen, Seat of Wisdom (designer Jovet Tapucar); Binibini No. 28 Gabrielle Basiano, Key of Heaven (designer Ken Batino and Jevin Salaysay); and Binibini No. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Reyna de las Estrellas (designer Jacob Casem).

These girls also dazzled in their gorgeous gowns: Binibini No. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Corazon de Maria (designer Richard Roque); Binibini No. 32 Anne De Mesa, Reyna del Santisimo Rosario (designer Renee Salud); Binibini No. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang, Reyna Luna (designer Richie Bondoc); Binibini No. 36 Janine Navarro, Reyna de los Patriarcas (designer Russ Cuevas); Binibini No. 37 Eiffel Rosalita, Reyna de los Profetas (designer Geronica Labora); Binibini No. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, Reyna de los Confesores (designer: Francis Lee); and Binibini No. 39 Jasmine Omay, Reyna de los Martires (designer Rex Nicdao).

Four of these lovely contestants will be chosen to represent the Philippines in the following global competitions: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Grand International.

Details about the rest of the pageant’s activities and coronation night have yet to be announced.