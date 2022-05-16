Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice'

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Gwen Stefani is returning to the "The Voice."

Gwen announced her return as one of the coaches in the singing reality competition in her TikTok account. In the video, Gwen, John Legend and her husband sang a duet with Mika's 2007 track "Grace Kelly."

"Duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall," Gwen captioned the video.

Gwen first joined "The Voice" as coach in 2014. She won the competition in Season 19 with Carter Rubin coming out victorious.

She missed two seasons and will return on the show's Season 22 this fall.

