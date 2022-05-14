Meet Anees, Philippines current No. 1 selling singer

Sun and Moon singer-songwriter Anees recently thanked his Filipino fans on Instagram for making him No. 1 in local charts, saying: ‘You have absolutely changed my life. Your love and support (have) done more for my music than I could have EVER imagined. I cannot wait to come perform in all of your cities. Until then, please know that my love for you is SO REAL.’

I had been wondering for days now about Anees. Who is Anees? Is he a foreign harana boy in the manner of Arthur Nery and Zack Tabudlo? Why is he, all of a sudden, the No. 1 selling singer in the Philippines these days? Someone said he is Filipino. Is he? Oh, and what is he doing in a collab with our very own John Roa?

So just like what usually happens these days when we come across something or someone who we do not know anything about, I went online for the answers to the mystery of Anees.

This is what greeted me in his candy-colored sunshiny site: “I believe in love, the power of self-belief, the beauty of humanity and healing. So, these are the values ur gonna find in my music and if u rock w that, then u should stick around.

“I’m a singer-rapper-songwriter. It’s kinda hard to explain my balance but if you listen to my music and check out my Instagram u should get the vibes. Love u Dawg.” So, I listened to Anees and got the vibes.

Anees music is very simple. Basically, he has a light pop melody with a touch of R&B and usually includes a very pronounced hook. Then a guitar, most of the time plucked, and synths for accompaniment. The vocal delivery is quite ordinary, almost laconic with the lyrics to match. His words are easy and conversational.

I believe that the lyrics are what works the magic in his songs. Although Anees sings with rap lines carelessly thrown in, he has the same important quality found in the male crooners of old. He makes his listeners feel like he means every word and is singing only to them. Not bad for a guy who never thought about being in show business until after college.

Here then are the rest of the items I found on the net about Anees. He is not Filipino. He is of Palestinian and Lebanese descent but grew up in and now lives in Washington State. He studied to be a lawyer. He had just finished his bar exam and was ready for his career when he felt a restlessness that drove him to music.

Anees grew up in a musical family of varied tastes. So, it was quite easy for him to consider music as a career since he has had it in him all his life. His first song release was Maybe in 2020, which made for a very good start. He followed it up with Neverland Fly which did even better and then Slip and so on. Anees has not looked back since and judging from his posts, he is very happy that he chose music over law.

Anees’ latest and biggest hit is Sun and Moon with over 20 million in views and likewise on Spotify. This is the same song that caught the attention of John Roa and for which the local hip-hop star has written some lines in Tagalog. Sun and Moon is a pretty song but I can honestly say, it just got prettier with the voice of Roa.

And now here are the Top 20 titles in the latest Billboard Global Philippines tally. Sun and Moon by Anees; Angel Baby by Troye Sivan; Isa Lang by Arthur Nery; Zoom by Jessi; Pano by Zach Tabudlo; Habang Buhay, also by Tabudlo; Pagsamo also by Nery; Asan Ka Na Ba by again by Tabudlo; Ikaw Lang by Nobita; Paraluman by Adie; As It Was by Harry Styles; Diwata by Sam Concepcion; Ghost by Justin Bieber.

Every Summertime by NIKKI; That That by PSY featuring Sunga of BTS; Tahanan again by Adie; Unang Sayaw by Nobita; Life without a Hook by Ricky Montgomery; Binibini, more by Tabudlo; and Easy on Me by Adele. Rosas by Nica del Rosario featuring Gab Pangilinan; Paninindigan Kita by Ben&Ben; All Too Well (The Taylor Version) by Taylor Swift; Dandelions by Ruth B.; and Nangangamba, which is another one by Tabudlo.