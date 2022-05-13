Solenn Heussaff ready to have a second baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff has shared that she is ready to have a second baby with her husband Nico Bolzico after their daughter Thylane.

During an episode of "Mars Pa More" on GMA, Solenn was asked if 2022 would be the year she and Nico would have a second child now that they are happy together.

Solenn answered yes, much to the delight of her fellow hosts Kim Atienza, Camille Pratts, and Iya Villania, whom Solenn perfomed a "power" move with as Iya is currently pregnant with her fourth child with husband Drew Arellano.

The actress explained that she is not getting any younger and thinks a two or three-year gap between children is ideal. Solenn and Nico had Thylane last January 2020 on New Year's Day.

"Siyempre naman, my clock is ticking-ish," Solenn continued. "Pero ayun, in the next two years dapat."

Earlier this month Thylane, nicknamed Tili by her parents, was baptized. Solenn and Nico did not disclose where the private ceremony was held but were overjoyed for their daughter's christening.

