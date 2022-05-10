All about Arthur Nery

Arthur Nery is today’s hottest singing heartthrob. For those of you out there who want to know more about him, here are some facts.

Arthur was born on Jan. 28, 1996. He is 26 years old and an Aquarius. He was born and raised in Cagayan de Oro, Mindanao.

He comes from a musical family. Both of his parents sing and they listen to a lot of jazz and blues. Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé were his father’s favorites. They also liked Michael Jackson. As a boy, Arthur remembers how his family would sing worship songs after dinner.

The first time that Arthur performed in public was for a birthday party. He was eight years old and he sang Fly Me to the Moon which was a favorite of the celebrator.

Despite these influences and his budding talent, music was never considered a possible career for Arthur. He did begin to start writing songs while in high school.

Arthur majored in Psychology while in college at the Ateneo de Cagayan.

It was while he was in college that music entered his life again. He joined the glee club and got some formal training. He also started to take his songwriting seriously.

While trying to decide if he would go full-time into music or not, Arthur trained as a call center agent and gave English lessons online to Japanese students.

Urged on by friends, Arthur finally decided to try his luck as a singer and songwriter. It was hard work and he accepted whatever gig came his way where he sang mostly covers and occasionally one of his own compositions.

It was Wacky Kiray who got Arthur started off on his career. Arthur was booked to sing in the comedian’s show in Bukidnon. Wacky Kiray heard him sing his original, Life Puzzle, and saw his potential to become a star.

When Wacky Kiray found out that Arthur was not signed to any label, he called his friend, Kean Cipriano, the frontman of the band Callalily, who had just launched his own label, OC, which is under Viva Music.

Initial negotiations were made by Kean and Arthur over the phone that same evening in Bukidnon. Before the night was over, Arthur had agreed to sign with OC. He flew to Manila to finalize his contract and do his first recording.

It was that pivotal trip that brought him the stardom he never even dreamed of.

The hit songs started coming. His first album Letters Never Sent was both a commercial and critically acclaimed release. The singles Life Puzzle, Binhi, Higa, Happy w u featuring Jason Dhakai, Take All The Love generated massive numbers of views and continue to do so.

Arthur’s biggest seller so far is Pagsamo with over 70 million views on YouTube. The song even bested the famed BTS by 200,000 streams in a single day.

His latest Isa Lang is threatening to do even better with over 12 million views as of this writing. The song is now the highest ranking local recording in the Top 50 chart of Spotify Philippines.

Arthur’s Wishbus rendition of Binhi was named the Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year last January. His Take All The Love bagged the Wish R&B Song of the Year. Arthur donated the corresponding cash prizes to the Operation Smile Philippine Foundation, Inc. and to Child Hope Philippines.

Arthur is set to mark a career milestone soon when he records his first cover version of a classic Filipino pop song.

Hopefully, he will also be able to fulfill his dream of recording a song in the Visayan dialect soon.

Arthur’s swoony heartthrob appeal was in full view for his screaming fans during his performance at the recent Miss Universe Philippines beauty pageant where he sang Isa Lang.