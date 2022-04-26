Globally wild about Harry

Aside from being No. 1 in Billboard’s Hot 100 and in 34 other countries, Harry Styles’ As It Was made the Guinness World Record as the Most Streamed Track in Spotify on Its First 24 Hours of Release by a Male Artist. It got 16 million streams last April 1. The artist is also No. 1 in the Global Excluding the U.S. of A. chart. He came in at No. 2 in the Artist 100 listing after the rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers and before Doja Cat.

I get this urge to get inside his closet whenever I see a picture of Harry Styles. I also think that maybe it would help if I become chummy with his stylist. This is not because I am physically interested in Harry, although he is quite sexy. It is just doing anything just to get my hands on the fantastic stuff he has been wearing to his performances, videos, album covers, etc. Harry has the most beautiful clothes.

I know the outfits were originally made for females but daring Harry, this generation’s Fop Prince, wears them well with nonchalant charm. Just like he does pearl necklaces and diamond earrings and how he totes around those little Gucci bags. No wonder he became the first solo male cover of Vogue Magazine a few months ago.

Did you see that sequined jumpsuit he had on when he headlined the Coachella Valley Music Festival last week? Oh, and he seemed so at home singing You’re Still the One with Country Music Diva Shania Twain, who guested in his set. Do you think Zayn Malik would have done that? I do not think so. But this is Harry and that is why he has become the hottest former One Direction boy ever.

Haute couture though, is not all that Harry is wearing with aplomb these days. This is the time for his music and because he also does that very well, and is more important than his wardrobe, he is now the biggest selling music idol. It is easy to see why. His latest release, As It Was, a sparkling ‘80s-inspired tune with an incredible beat and such meaningful lyrics, is the No. 1 song of the moment.

Co-written and produced with his frequent collaborators, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, As It Was talks about how it was being trapped in the past but also takes a hopeful look into the future. The song is the first single out of his new album titled Harry’s House, which is scheduled to drop in May. From all indications, this will do even better than his acclaimed Fine Line from three years ago. Oh, and I so love the outfit he is wearing on the cover of Harry’s House.

And there is still more to Harry than music and fashion these days. The movie, Don’t Worry Darling, where he stars with Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and others, is set to open in theaters in September. It is directed by Olivia Wilde, who is in a romantic relationship with Harry. Just wondering, did she inspire the songs in Harry’s House? The way model Camille Rowe was said to have inspired Fine Line? Then, there is also the movie My Policeman about a gay love triangle which is set for release early next year.

Now, I have a feeling Harry will show himself up to be also a talented actor. He certainly has the looks, with versatile facial features and an appealing countenance that were made to face the camera. He made his debut with a featured part in the World War I drama Dunkirk and has now followed up with two starrers one after the other.

With the way things are shaping up in his career as a singer and actor, Harry might just become the next Justine Timberlake. You know, Justine was the first kid out of a boy band, ‘N’Sync, who became successful both in music and the movies. I do not know if Robbie Williams formerly of the boy band Take That, also ventured into films. If not, then Harry will not only follow in Justine’s footsteps, he will be the first Brit to do so. I am sure that accomplishment will also make the Guinness listing.