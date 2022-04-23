For Nova Villa, doing comedy is a blessing and mission

When one speaks of Pinoy comedy’s “who’s who” and its tradition, one can’t help but think of the name Nova Villa. Her performances on TV and in the movies have consistently brought laughter to the life of audiences. They have also reminded them about family values that matter to Filipinos.

Yes, she can also cross over to drama with ease, but Nova has long found her heart and home with the genre. Even though she knows it like the back of her hand, the veteran actress continues to explore comedy. Her enthusiasm will be seen again on GMA 7’s False Positive, a light romance, family and fantasy drama that will premiere on May 2 on GMA Telebabad after First Lady.

“I can say it’s a blessing,” said Nova, also known for her comedy team-ups with Philippines’ King of Comedy Dolphy and actor-turned-senator Freddie Webb, of being among local showbiz’s comediennes with longest careers, in a recent press conference via Zoom.

“I believe it’s a blessing, sapagkat marami na rin tayong bagong artista ngayon at magagaling, magagaling na yung mga bata, ganun din sa mga supporting, marami na ring mga bago na magagaling din sila (because there are new actors who are also good at comedy and in doing supporting roles). I’m 76 years old, I’m very grateful, first of all, to the Lord, for all the blessings.”

Aside from being dedicated to her craft, Nova has stayed this long in the showbiz industry because of her clear purpose, that is to entertain audiences.

“Yun naman po talaga ang hangad ko nung araw pa, yung mga audience natin, gustong-gusto ko silang mapasaya (That has been my goal ever since, which is to bring laughter to audiences),” said she, who had a radio program on Radio Veritas in the past and whose listeners would call and tell her that they forgot their cares when they watched her. “They saw to it (that they were tuning in to the show), nung araw na yun, nung oras na yun. They didn’t want to miss it because itong ating mga lola, mga nanay, may mga nararamdaman na, totoo naman yun na ‘pag tumawa ka nang tumawa at naka-concentrate ka sa pinapanood mo, ang totoo dun di mo na-realize masakit yung rayuma mo. You’re laughing (with the characters) and concentrating on the story.” This is the reason why Nova is always in her element.

“That is why I’m doing my best kung paano ko sila mapapasaya, kung paano ko magagawa ang aking comedy para makalimutan nila kahit sandali man lang yung mga sakit nila,” said she. “I realized my ambition to be a good actress became a mission.” Nova owes her talent in bringing a smile on anyone’s face and making them forget their cares in the world, even for a short time, to Him.

“I’m a prayerful person,” said she. “I depend on God always. If I have an (acting) offer, sa totoo nun nininerbiyos ako, ang totoo nun ay may pagka-konting takot pa din ako (honestly, I feel nervous and I am a bit afraid). Hindi ako panatag sa sarili ko, hindi ako yung mayabang na ‘Kaya ko yan, kaya ko yan.’ Ayaw kong mag-depende sa sarili ko masyado, but I pray and I ask God to help me portray well the role that has been given to me in this show.” She also does the same every time a drama work lands in her lap.

“I’m a comedian, pala tawa ako, hindi ako talaga dramatic actress,” said Nova, who always says the rosary and prays for inspiration each shooting day. “And then, I go with the flow.” She relishes every moment of acting with fellow actors and every scene to put across the narrative themes such as gender equality of False Positive.

“As for my role here, it’s not that far (different) from the others I have played before,” said Nova, who has done mother and grandmother roles in a career that spans for more than five decades. “Ang maiiba lang ay, iba klaseng storya. There are times that my acting is different in it, which depends on the story. I really enjoyed (playing my role) because it was different, my character took care of Xian’s pregnant character. This was my first time to be part of this kind of story, isipin mo lalaki yung magbubuntis. My character is the grandmother of Glaiza’s and tasked to look after her husband. Nakakatawa, I’m so happy that they got me for this role. Dahil sa masaya ako, nagustuhan ko, I did all my best.”

Nova’s character named Lola Mamerta-Lola Mema is the grandmother of Yannie (Glaiza), the wife of Edward (Xian). The latter, an alpha male, will experience a “gender switch” to understand pregnancy as a delicate and intricate process.

“(It’s really) inborn, once I read the script, para na akong nag-sho-shooting, I’m seeing even my reactions, like how I will deliver (the dialogue) and I feel (the scenes),” said Nova of her creative process, “even in drama, nararamdaman ko na kaagad kung itong dialogue na ito ay dapat bang bilisan ko, hindi kailan mabagal lang, kailangan maintindihan niya. Kailangan ma-i-project kong mabuti sa kasama ko, sa kapwa ko artista at ka-eksena ko para maramdaman niya, pinag-aaralan ko na.”

The day the select press members met up virtually with the TV and film actress was Nova’s birthday and gave her the chance to briefly reflect on her career.

“First of all, thank you, Lord, for all the blessings, salamat po na Ikaw rin ang nagbigay ng role ko dito at nakasama ako dito sa False Positive. Lord, feeling ko kinse anyos pa lang ako (I feel like I’m only 15 years old),” said she, “marami pa tayong gagawin, Lord, kayang-kaya ko pa.”

Also part of the acting ensemble are Tonton Gutierrez, Rochelle Pangilinan, Dominic Roco, Buboy Villar, Yvette Sanchez and Herlene Budol.