Hannah Precillas bares her heartache in Sadly Falling

Dubbed as Kapuso Network’s OST Princess, Hannah speaks about the painful moment of a romantic love that is slowly fading away in her latest single titled Sadly Falling, released under GMA Musi

It is said that you can turn your heartache into something beautiful. And in Hannah Precillas’ case, she pours out her emotions into her latest single Sadly Falling, released under GMA Music.

The Kapuso OST Princess never denied having experienced the pain of a broken heart which resulted in her heartfelt singing of a composition that speaks of a romance that is slowly fizzling out.

“The song is about falling out of love,” began Hannah when asked to describe the song written by director Njel de Mesa. “It expresses that sad feeling of giving up on the person you love so much because he’s causing you so much pain and because you’ve become tired of going through hardship, over and over again, throughout the whole relationship.

Hannah said part of the song goes, “please don’t get me wrong/ I never wished this/ I wanna be what we were before/ but we crashed and burned/ as I watched and turned/ how you do the things that trade my feelings for you.”

“Ako mismo naranasan ko ‘yun, na hindi ko ginusto (magkahiwalay) pero wala napagod talaga tayo,” she said. “And I’m very thankful and grateful that this song was given to me because I got to really express myself.”

However, Hannah was quick to tell that the song was not written based on what happened to her love life. It was in 2020 when direk Njel finished the song.

“Nag-bonding kami noon when I first heard the song and he asked me if I wanted the song to be released as a single. I was happy (in love) that time so I asked him, ‘Direk, bakit ganito, masaya naman ako ngayon pero bakit feeling ko heartbroken ako?’ but he just asked if I wanted the song and who am I to say no (laughs). Days passed and what we talked about already escaped my mind.”

Hannah had no clue that Sadly Falling would land in her lap “Sir Pao (of GMA Music), he said that the song would fit me and when we were discussing over its release as a single, I couldn’t help but think if that moment when direk asked me to give a listen to the song was a sign because this year lang, naka-relate na ko (I’m able to relate) because I, myself, experienced the message of the song (laughs).”

Thus, Hannah added, she was able to deliver the song with honesty “because I know exactly how the pain of a broken heart feels and I couldn’t hide it while singing.”

She continued, “Before, I was afraid to let people know my feelings. Well, until now, there are still things that I keep to myself but somehow ang sarap pala sa pakiramdam to sometimes share what you’ve been through like what I did in Sadly Falling.”

Hannah hoped that “listeners will find inspiration in my music and in my story that no matter how painful it is to be in that situation, I was able to recover na makikita nila na, ito pala ‘yung pinagdaanan ni Hannah tapos makikita nila ako na ngumingiti pa rin at tuloy-tuloy pa rin.”

She, too, expressed delight about singing an original song. She said that not all are given the chance to realize a dream.

“Before, I was just wondering what’s inside the studio and the feeling of recording a song there. But now, here I am, a singer recording an original song. Karugtong na rin ‘yung name ko sa kanta kaya iba ang impact sa akin because (it’s) another achievement after all the difficulties. Something beautiful happened. It’s worth the wait.”

Hannah’s vocal talent was first noticed when she won in the GMA Network’s reality talent show Bet ng Bayan in 2014. Last year, she won the Best Novelty Award at the 34th Awit Awards for her song Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba. In the same year, she also placed second runner-up in Dangdut Academy Asia 5 in Indonesia.

She, too, was the voice behind such Kapuso teleserye theme songs as Kanlungan and Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka for Kambal Karibal; No Matter What It Takes (The Lost Recipe); Kulang Ang Sandali (Endless Love); Awit kay Inay (Onanay); Kung Walang Ikaw (Hiram Na Anak); Pagmamahal Mo Lang (Legal Wives); and Abot (Little Princess).

Asked what pieces of advice she can give to new singers, Hannah said that they should not lose hope because their time will definitely come. “And I always say to always make room for new lessons, always try to learn something new in order for you to grow not just for your career but also as a person.”

(Sadly Falling is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.)