How stars get over a breakup and move on

Maris Racal plays heartbroken talent handler Jen, who meets Carlo Aquino as the surfer and boyfriend-for-hire Franco, in the digital series How to Move On in 30 Days. The fi rst-ever collaboration of ABS-CBN Entertainment and YouTube, the show starts streaming today, April 4.

Breakups can be so tough. Oftentimes, they make people feel as though their world has fallen apart and that things will never be good again.

Carlo Aquino, Maris Racal, Albie Casiño and acting newbie Sachzna Laparan admitted to having felt all the possible unpleasant emotions brought by a breakup. Each of them experienced the struggles of moving on but eventually took steps to recover from the heartbreak albeit in different ways.

During the presscon held recently to drumbeat the very first collaboration of ABS-CBN Entertainment and YouTube for a series titled How to Move On in 30 Days, Maris said she fully understands how her character Jen feels.

Maris and Carlo share a scene with Jai Agpangan and Kyo Quijano

In the story, Jen’s love for Jake (Albie) is for real but unfortunately the latter dumps her for social media influencer Anastacia (Sachzna) without considering the fact that they’ve been together for seven years already.

To mend her broken heart, Jen decides to download a dating app as suggested by her friends Sara (Jai Agpangan) and Anton (Kyo Quijano) so she can get a step-by-step guide to move on in 30 days.

But things get complicated when Jen is assigned to be the handler of her ex and tasked to accompany him for his out-of-town film project in a beach resort. There, Jen meets surfer Franco (Carlo) who is also a professional boyfriend for hire. Watch the digital series beginning today, April 4 and find out if Jen will completely move on within 30 days with the help of Franco and the dating app.

In real life, Maris shared that she, too, went through all the motions of heartbreak, including crying, distressing thoughts and sleepless nights.

Albie Casiño is Jake, the boyfriend of Maris’ character Jen.

“Ako, since sobrang intense ng emotions (after

the split), I would grab the opportunity to write. That’s the time for me to write sad songs kasi ‘yun ang outlet ko,” began Maris on what she would do to get her mind off an ex. “After that, siguro time with friends, pupunta sa beach just like what Jen did at s’yempre mag-papaganda at magpapa-sexy (laughs).”

Sachzna Laparan plays model and social media infl uencer Anastacia

For Carlo, there’s no definitive time frame for healing “because, for me, moving on is a process. Mawawala lang s’ya (sakit) eventually so hindi mo alam na naka-move on ka na pala.”

It’s part of the process, Carlo added, to let the steam off your chest by spending time with friends. “Kwento lang nang kwento sa mga kaibigan hanggang sa manabang sila. Pero hindi importante yung silang yung manabang kasi kailangan yung sakit (ng puso) ang manabang. So, you just have to keep on telling your story to your friends even if they don’t want to listen anymore.”

He, too, goes on a trip as part of his healing process. “Nature, punta sa dagat, sa bundok.”

Maris is thankful she hasn’t experienced the extent of wallowing in sadness after a fizzled romance.

“Sa awa ng Diyos hindi talaga ako nahirapan ever since mag-move on because sometimes when you’re in a relationship, you’ll slowly realize na hindi para sa akin itong taong ito. So, the moment that you both decide to part ways, (it means) you’ve finally accepted that you’re not meant for each other. Then, iyak-iyak lang (mga) three days tapos OK ka na (laughs),” she explained.

However, she agreed with Carlo that moving on should not be done in a haste. “It’s a process because I think that’s gonna make you stronger in the future.”

Albie, on the other hand, said it depends on how long his relationship lasted with someone.

“My last relationship was in 2019 pa at hindi ko alam kung naka-move on na ako because I’m not yet ready to have a girlfriend again,” said he who hinted that his former girlfriend was a beauty queen. “That’s why it’s impossible for me to move on within 30 days.”

And while it can take a longer period to get over a serious relationship, Sachzna said self-care can speed up the healing process.

“In two weeks (laughs). Masyadong mahaba ‘yung 30 days (for me),” she quipped. “I focused on myself, minahal ko pa lalo ‘yung sarili ko then slowly nawala ‘yung pain. And once you get to focus on yourself, you can tell that you have totally moved on.”

According to Albie, adapting to change and letting go will depend on the situation and the level of connection you had with the ex. It’s no secret that his first romantic relationship ended on a sour note.

“I can say that it’s a different process and I can’t figure out how am I gonna move on with life after that so I can’t compare that to the series,” Albie said referring to his breakup with first girlfriend Andi Eigenmann.

“Yes, I was 17 at that time. First relationship pa lang so wala pa talagang alam. I didn’t really know what was going on and during that time, wala akong time para masaktan ‘yung puso ko because there were so many things going on in the news and everything. That took my attention away from the heartache kumbaga. So, medyo hindi ko talaga naramdaman ‘yung sakit sa puso. It’s a totally different situation from a regular breakup.”

Asked if there was a point in his life that he wished about forgetting a person within 30 days or even less, Albie said that never did he wish to forget someone “because everyone who’s been a part of my life, nakadagdag sila sa experiences ko sa buhay. But of course, there’s a time when I wanted to get over the pain in 30 days, especially the day after the breakup. I mean because nakahiga ka lang sa kama while playing sad songs, you don’t know how to go on with your life but eventually, day by day, it gets better. So, I don’t regret anything like that.”

Directed by Benedict Mique and Roderick Lindayag, How to Move On in 30 Days, also stars John Lapus, Phoemela Baranda, John Arcilla, Sherry Lara, Poppert Bernadas, Hanie Jarrar, Elyson de Dios, Rans Rifol and James Bello. The digital series will stream on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube Channel.