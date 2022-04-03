Faith da Silva is at heart more singer than actress

Faith started singing as a kid. She got the music from her mother who, when she was younger, was the vocalist of a band. When she joined StarStruck Season 6, she presented herself as a singer. Faith started out her music phase by recording songs for telenovela soundtracks like Pabalik-balik for The Good Daughter, Stay for I Can See You Season 2 and Wag Na Lang for her own Las Hermanas. Her first single is Sabihin Mo Na Lang to which she relates very well

The lovely Faith da Silva is one of the most promising young actresses around. She has found a meaty role that she will always be associated with, that of the hateful Scarlet in the TV series Las Hermanas. Scarlet might be hateful but bagging the role is an important step forward for Faith. She has not only acquired a bigger fan following, viewers love to hate those wicked girls, it has also become obvious that she is being groomed for bigger things over at the GMA network.

This is hard work paying off for a girl determined to succeed. However, the fact is Faith is at heart more singer than actress. She started singing as a kid. Faith got the music from her mother who, when she was younger, was the vocalist of a band. When she decided to go into showbusiness to help support her mother and brother, she did so by joining the talent show StarStruck Season 6, where she presented herself as a singer.

All well and good. Faith got into the show. But one look at her and GMA decided she was destined to be an actress. The well-chiseled features, seductive eyes and statuesque figure were made for the screen, maybe the small one for a start then later perhaps also in the big ones in movie theaters. It was not long after that she was cast in the series Ika-5 Utos and Anak ni Waray Anak ni Biday and then the memorable Las Hermanas.

It is no surprise that Faith looks the way she does. She takes after her late father the once young heartthrob Dennis da Silva. As a boy, he was only 13 years old when Viva Films put him under contract because he was already so handsome, that everybody thought he should be in the movies. Dennis appeared in pictures like Captain Barbel, Ninja Kids, She-man, Mistress of the Universe, Underage Too and others. He was also a part of the defunct TV show, That’s Entertainment.

Faith was never close to her father who had a troubled life. There is nothing that can be done about that now. Unfortunately, Dennis passed away under tragic circumstances a few years ago. But it is now clear that Faith not only inherited his good looks, like him, she has also become a movie star. Unlike him though because he never went into recording, she is now a singer.

Faith started out her music phase by recording songs for telenovela soundtracks like Pabalik-balik for The Good Daughter, Stay for I Can See You Season 2 and Wag Na Lang for her own Las Hermanas. This time around though, her new single is her first officially as a recording artist under the music arm of GMA, the GMA Playlist label.

Her first single is Sabihin Mo Na Lang to which she relates very well. Faith was recently in a failed relationship and she sang every line with so much feeling. Composed by Rina Mercado, the song with its corresponding video is now available in various streaming platforms. It has a light band-influenced sound that should go well with young listeners like 20-year-old Faith.

Given her looks and sultry sex appeal, I see Faith as a chanteuse. Back in the old days, a singing star was also expected to be extraordinarily beautiful and referred to as a chanteuse. Clad in figure-hugging glittery gowns, chanteuses sang torch songs about lost loves that mesmerized listeners into remembering past heartbreaks.

Faith would have been perfect as a chanteuse but it is a breed that died long ago. Fans now prefer their idols to be real, probably because, it is hard to relate to somebody brokenhearted who does not look like them.