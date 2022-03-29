F4 Thailand members show appreciation for Filipino fansâ€™ support

F4 Thailand members show appreciation for Filipino fans’ support

F4 Thailand’s Thyme (Bright Vachirawit), Ren (Dew Jirawat), Kavin (Win Metawin) and MJ (Nani Hirunkit), with the lead actress a.k.a. San Chai/Gorya (Tu Tontawan), in the Thai adaptation of Japanese manga series Boys Over Flowers.

MANILA, Philippines — The F4 fever lives on.

Now down to its last three episodes, the four good-looking members of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers continue to delight their fans, not only in their home country but in the Philippines as well.

The four members — Thyme (Bright Vachirawit), Ren (Dew Jirawat), Kavin (Win Metawin) and MJ (Nani Hirunkit), with lead actress a.k.a. San Chai/Gorya (Tu Tontawan) — showed their bubbly side during the digital media conference for the Thai adaptation of the Japanese manga series Boys Over Flowers.

In the truth or dare portion of the virtual call, they gamely answered and did the challenges.

Nani was dared to sing a few lines from his favorite songs, which he gladly did while he asked Dew if he had lied before and he laughingly said no.

Tu Tontawan as Gorya.

The latter then queried Bright about his impression of him the first time he saw Dew. “I thought, like, he is very tall but also handsome. Dreams (do) come true (laughs). I thought you and Win (would play your characters well) for F4. That’s the truth,” he commented.

Bright asked Tu about their first encounter in person. Tu replied, “Wow, (it was a) dream come true. Just kidding… I met a lot of celebrities before. But he was, like, very unique in a good way. I was like, ‘Oh that’s Bright.’ I saw him on social media before. (When I met him) in real life, I felt very happy and honored (to finally know him).”

Tu threw the same question at Win and he described her as, “You are a very beautiful girl and very smart.”

Everybody teased them and she reacted, “You are handsome and smart, too, Win.”

As the program went on, ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe who served as event host asked if Bright and Win could still remember Filipino phrases they learned previously in virtual events. To recall, the two actors first became known to Filipino fans over the pandemic through the BL series 2gether. And they did, such as “Salamat,” “Mahal namin kayo” and “Mahal kita.”

They were further taught new ones. Bright (as Thyme) looked at Tu (as Gorya) and told her, “Ikaw lang ang mahal ko,” to which she replied, “Salamat.”

Dew uttered, “Good night, mahal,” Nani, “Wow, ang sarap (ng ulam)!” and Win, “May jowa ka na ba?”

Dew Jirawat as Ren.

They also thanked their Filipino fans for the love and support they’ve poured in for the series and the cast.

“I want to go to the Philippines and meet (our) Filipino fans. Thank you for your support. We are really happy and we love you,” shared Nani.

“Thank you for supporting us. We really appreciate it. We only have three episodes left for F4. I really hope that you can as well follow and stay in touch with the series. Have fun with the series,” stated Win. Dew expressed his gratitude as well for the Filipino supporters.

“Since the first day of our series, I saw a lot of Filipinos (watching our show), that means we have (many) fans there. I appreciate every love and support you guys give. It’s been a long journey, like two years. It’s also our first time working together. We are working very hard on it. I hope you guys enjoy our last three episodes,” Tu chimed in.

Bright remarked, “Thank you for your support. We hope you enjoy our show. We hope you watch until the end. We want you to know that we really appreciate the support that you give us. We hope to see you guys in the Philippines. If we have a chance, we will be there for sure. Love you.”

Here’s what to expect from the remaining episodes, as per media release.

Thyme and Gorya will have to prove that their love is greater than any obstacle as they face the wrath of Thyme’s mother in the last three episodes of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

The lovebirds will face the biggest threat to their already complicated relationship now that Roselyn (Cindy Bishop), Thyme’s mom, is back in town. Roselyn is determined to make Gorya’s life a living hell because she believes that a lower-class girl like Gorya has no place in Thyme’s luxurious lifestyle.

Roselyn will take extreme measures to drive Gorya out of Thyme’s life, which will further deter Roselyn’s relationship with Thyme. But matters will get even more complicated since Thyme and Gorya have no plans of backing down from Roselyn’s scheming tactics.

From left: Nani Hirunkit as MJ and Bright Vachirawit as Thyme.

As Thyme and Gorya disobey Roselyn and put her patience to the test, F4 members Ren, Kavin and MJ have their full support and will do everything in their power to protect Thyme and Gorya.

Will Thyme and Gorya’s love survive Roselyn’s “evil” plans? How much are Ren, Kavin and MJ willing to risk for the sake of their friendship with Thyme and Gorya?

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers is one of the many Thai series available to air in the Philippines as part of ABS-CBN’s ongoing partnership with Thai content company GMMTV.

The series is based on the Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango, which became such a hit that it had several adaptations, including the pioneering Meteor Garden of Taiwan back in 2001.

(Watch F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers for free in the Philippines on the iWantTFC app and website at iwanttfc.com every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. It is also available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and A2Z every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.)