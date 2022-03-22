^

'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 4:10pm
'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez with husband Ogie Alcasid.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez turned emotional upon recalling that she was the third party when her now husband Ogie Alcasid was still married to beauty queen Michelle Van Eimeren. 

On Monday’s episode of “Magandang Buhay,” Regine opened up how she and Ogie started their relationship. 

"My husband and I started that way. Pero 'yun kasi we were good friends. Hindi ko naman talaga sinasadya. Kasi puwede talagang mangyari. Kagaya nga nang sinabi, hindi mo pinipili ang mamahalin mo. Parang gusto ko bang sadyain 'yon, gusto ko ba na mayroong masaktan? May mga matitinong tao na hindi naman 'yon ang iniisip nila, it's just that sometimes it happens. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang nangyayari sa kanila at that time, I don't know kasi hindi ako kasali doon, but it happened," Regine said. 

"But I just have to say it was difficult. And if I could bring back the time, I love my husband. But if I could bring back the time siguro mas gugustuhin ko na wala kaming nasaktan. Na walang dalawang bata na nag-suffer because we wanted to be together," she added. 

Regine said that even though she and Michell are now okay, sometimes she thinks of what happened before. 

"For a while I have to say I had to live with that guilt. I was living with that guilt and my husband would say, 'It was not about you, it was about me and Michelle.' But even then, I was there, I was part of it. I was the third party. And for a time na-forgive na ako ni Michelle, na-forgive na ako ng mga tao, except I wasn't forgiving myself. I'm still working on it. Naiiyak tuloy ako. Every now and then, I would remember what happened to us and I'd still be guilty. Mahirap din to be in that situation na hindi mo sinasadya na magmahal ng tao. And I am a decent person and I do not want to hurt anyone and that's the last thing I would want in my life but it happens," she said.
 
"I am okay. Don't get me wrong, naaalala ko lang. I think na I've already forgiven myself, 'yung hindi na ako masyadong nagi-guilty. Pero once in a while I will remember or kapag may nangyayari doon sa dalawang girls, 'yung ganoon. Pero ang iniisip ko na lang hindi na ganun 'yung sitwasyon, ako na ang asawa niya. I am not outside anymore, I'm his family now. So tina-try ko tanggalin ang sarili ko roon but again it's very difficult because the kind of person I am, I remember things. Very sensitive ako, na ako na lang ang [masaktan] kaysa masaktan kita," she added.

She shared a piece of advice to the people who are also a third party in a relationship. 

"Kunwari may nagustuhan kang tao at hindi mo alam may asawa pala, before you really make yourself involve with this person, isipin mo muna sa sarili mo kung kaya mong panindigan 'yon. Kasi it's really, really very difficult to be in that (situation) kung matino kang tao. Kung hindi ka matinong tao, deadma ka na lang, wala kang paki. Minsan mahirap na maging matinong tao pala,” Regine said.

"I guess doon sa mga 'yung mga nagiging third party, of course we know what's right and what's wrong but sometimes when you are in that situation pipiliin mong huwag tingnan ang mali, pipiliin mo lang tingnan 'yung puso mo. And it's very difficult to decide not to be in that situation anymore because doon ka masaya sa feeling mo. But ...you need to give importance to yourself. You need to love yourself and you need to decide. Lagi mo dapat pipiliin ang sarili mo. Alam ko pinipili mo ang sarili mo that's why you are in that situation but actually no, you are not choosing yourself when you are in that situation, akala mo lang," she added.

