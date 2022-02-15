

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Latin sounds explosion in Marry Me
 


SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Latin sounds explosion in Marry Me
Produced by Lopez’s own Nuyorican Productions, the movie tells the story of a power couple, Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, and Bastian, portrayed by Latino heartthrob Maluma, who will get married in front of millions of their followers live onstage and via streaming. However, things do not go according to plan. Owen Wilson (center) joins JLo and Maluma in the rom-com film.
 


We are at this point in time when people are likely to do anything, even the insane, ridiculous, dangerous, etc. for views and likes and streams and best of all in order to go viral in social media. And I mean anything just to trend because every click adds to an increase in followers and in cash coming in. So, the more clicks they get, the better. More so, in the case of celebrities whose livelihoods depend on reactions from Net users.


This is the premise explored in Marry Me, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma. Produced by Lopez’s own Nuyorican Productions, the movie tells the story of a power couple, Kat Valdez, played by JLo, and Bastian, portrayed by Latino heartthrob Maluma, who will get married in front of millions of their followers live onstage and before many more who will be watching online as the event goes into streaming.


However, things do not go according to plan. Kat finds out minutes before the wedding that Bastian cheated on her and, of all people, it was with her assistant. She refuses to go through with the wedding. But to put one over Bastian and so as not to waste the millions of eyes who are supposed to be watching the stream online, she decides to go through with the ceremony with somebody else.


The somebody is a complete stranger that she locks eyes with during her meltdown about Bastian’s infidelity. Charlie, played by rom-com veteran Owen, is a divorced Math teacher, who is watching what became a non-wedding with his daughter. It was all very romantic, but all of a sudden, Charlie finds his life upended as he and his life, past and present, become the focus of millions of viewers, including the not so nice bashers, hangers-on, etc.


 


The soundtrack album is an enchanting mix of ballads, pop tracks, Latin, reggaeton and other uptempo beats. The variety of sounds should give the uninitiated an excellent look at what Latin music is like today. This is not the bolero or the cha-cha of olden days, not even the more current Despacito. JLo and Maluma offer up examples in one enjoyable collection.


Mind you, JLo had a hand in writing the songs and also in providing the score for the motion picture. This is the first time she has done this. It is also the first time that she is singing in her own movie soundtrack. Forget her breakthrough biopic, Selena, where she lip-synced the recordings of the tragic Mexican pop idol. Now, I have lost count of how many times I have listened to a JLo album but this is the first time I have heard her sing this way. Her vocals, just like her abs, are fantastic.


As for Maluma, Marry Me is an opportunity to get a close look at today’s biggest Latin idol.  And I thought nobody could be as soulful as Luis Miguel. The guy has the kind of music chops that can send females daydreaming. He has done collabs with some of today’s biggest stars like Madonna, Shakira and Thalia, but these songs with JLo in a movie like Marry Me promise to be his biggest ever. Please let me add, so far, to that, because Maluma will surely grow his fanbase magnificently with Marry Me.


The first single out is the theme Marry Me (The Kat and Bastian Duet). It is already a hit with 12.1 million views and 13.4 million audio streams. The song appears in several versions in the soundtrack, upbeat and ballad duets by JLo and Maluma, and also in the JLo solos, Nobody’s Watching and the anthemic On My Way. JLo also does Church, Love of My Life and After Love.  Maluma’s solo bits are 1 En 1 Milion and the powerful ballad, Segundo.  JLo and Maluma’s first hit duet, Pa Ti (For You) from two years ago is also included in the album.


Marry Me is now showing in theaters and will soon also be streaming online.


 










 









LATIN
MARRY ME

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers







'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers



By Marane A. Plaza |
12 hours ago  


Gerald Anderson learned the hard way to never leave his valuable possessions inside the car again, as robbers...








Entertainment
fbtw













Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's







Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's



By Marane A. Plaza |
12 hours ago  


Actress Maymay Entrata finally introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend through social media on Valentine's Day.








Entertainment
fbtw













Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim







Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim



16 hours ago 


A Sri Lankan contender for a US beauty pageant has been stripped of her local title after she claimed corruption had prevented...








Entertainment
fbtw













Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming...







 
Entertainment
fbtw













One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
4 days ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee







Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee



12 hours ago 


For the first time, hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring Dr. Dre and proteges Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige...








Entertainment
fbtw













The house of bread that enjoys the patronage of stars







The house of bread that enjoys the patronage of stars



By Pat-P Daza |
1 day ago 


Last Christmas, I received an assortment of breads and dips from makeup-artist-to-the-stars Bambbi Fuentes.








Entertainment
fbtw













Gabby Concepcion is &lsquo;blessed&rsquo; with enduring leading man status







Gabby Concepcion is ‘blessed’ with enduring leading man status



By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 


Gabby Concepcion reprises his vice-president-turned-president role in the First Yaya’s book two titled First Lady.








Entertainment
fbtw













Barbie Imperial reflects on the pain of saying goodbye







Barbie Imperial reflects on the pain of saying goodbye



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
2 days ago 


Barbie: ‘One of the hardest goodbyes is the one you don’t see coming. You don’t anticipate that it’s...








Entertainment
fbtw













After nearly a decade, Brillante Mendoza directs horror flick anew







After nearly a decade, Brillante Mendoza directs horror flick anew



By Leah C. Salterio |
2 days ago 


Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza purposely kept the ending of his first, full-length horror vehicle, Bahay na Pula,...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with