Latin sounds explosion in Marry Me

Produced by Lopez’s own Nuyorican Productions, the movie tells the story of a power couple, Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, and Bastian, portrayed by Latino heartthrob Maluma, who will get married in front of millions of their followers live onstage and via streaming. However, things do not go according to plan. Owen Wilson (center) joins JLo and Maluma in the rom-com film.

We are at this point in time when people are likely to do anything, even the insane, ridiculous, dangerous, etc. for views and likes and streams and best of all in order to go viral in social media. And I mean anything just to trend because every click adds to an increase in followers and in cash coming in. So, the more clicks they get, the better. More so, in the case of celebrities whose livelihoods depend on reactions from Net users.

This is the premise explored in Marry Me, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma. Produced by Lopez’s own Nuyorican Productions, the movie tells the story of a power couple, Kat Valdez, played by JLo, and Bastian, portrayed by Latino heartthrob Maluma, who will get married in front of millions of their followers live onstage and before many more who will be watching online as the event goes into streaming.

However, things do not go according to plan. Kat finds out minutes before the wedding that Bastian cheated on her and, of all people, it was with her assistant. She refuses to go through with the wedding. But to put one over Bastian and so as not to waste the millions of eyes who are supposed to be watching the stream online, she decides to go through with the ceremony with somebody else.

The somebody is a complete stranger that she locks eyes with during her meltdown about Bastian’s infidelity. Charlie, played by rom-com veteran Owen, is a divorced Math teacher, who is watching what became a non-wedding with his daughter. It was all very romantic, but all of a sudden, Charlie finds his life upended as he and his life, past and present, become the focus of millions of viewers, including the not so nice bashers, hangers-on, etc.

The soundtrack album is an enchanting mix of ballads, pop tracks, Latin, reggaeton and other uptempo beats. The variety of sounds should give the uninitiated an excellent look at what Latin music is like today. This is not the bolero or the cha-cha of olden days, not even the more current Despacito. JLo and Maluma offer up examples in one enjoyable collection.

Mind you, JLo had a hand in writing the songs and also in providing the score for the motion picture. This is the first time she has done this. It is also the first time that she is singing in her own movie soundtrack. Forget her breakthrough biopic, Selena, where she lip-synced the recordings of the tragic Mexican pop idol. Now, I have lost count of how many times I have listened to a JLo album but this is the first time I have heard her sing this way. Her vocals, just like her abs, are fantastic.

As for Maluma, Marry Me is an opportunity to get a close look at today’s biggest Latin idol. And I thought nobody could be as soulful as Luis Miguel. The guy has the kind of music chops that can send females daydreaming. He has done collabs with some of today’s biggest stars like Madonna, Shakira and Thalia, but these songs with JLo in a movie like Marry Me promise to be his biggest ever. Please let me add, so far, to that, because Maluma will surely grow his fanbase magnificently with Marry Me.

The first single out is the theme Marry Me (The Kat and Bastian Duet). It is already a hit with 12.1 million views and 13.4 million audio streams. The song appears in several versions in the soundtrack, upbeat and ballad duets by JLo and Maluma, and also in the JLo solos, Nobody’s Watching and the anthemic On My Way. JLo also does Church, Love of My Life and After Love. Maluma’s solo bits are 1 En 1 Milion and the powerful ballad, Segundo. JLo and Maluma’s first hit duet, Pa Ti (For You) from two years ago is also included in the album.

Marry Me is now showing in theaters and will soon also be streaming online.