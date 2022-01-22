

















































 
























Iya Villania back on '24 Oras' after bout with COVID-19
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 5:35pm





 
Iya Villania back on '24 Oras' after bout with COVID-19
In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 13, 2022, Iya Villania revealed that her son Primo tested positive for COVID-19. 
Iya Villania via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — TV host and actress Iya Villania returned to “24 Oras” after her and her family’s bout with COVID-19.


“Good evening mga Kapuso, I am so back!” she quipped during her "Chika Minute" segment on Friday.


Iya, her husband Drew Arellano, and their three children tested positive for COVID-19 around second week of January. Netizens were extra worried about Iya as the actress revealed that she's pregnant with their fourth kid, a baby boy, just earlier this month.


She shared that the adults in the household mostly had mild symptoms, while their kids Primo, Leon and Alana experienced fever, sneezing and vomiting.


By Tuesday, Drew said that “everyone” at Casa Arellano was at “almost 100%.”


Iya and Drew have been together for 10 years, and have been happily married for seven years.


Iya has been reporting on "24 Oras" as showbiz correspondent from home since 2020.


 










 









