Entertainment
 
Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 12:07pm





 
Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees
Aces & Queens trainers and their 2021 trainees, "producing 8 winners in the national pageants. 6 crowns, including the 3 top crowns for Miss International, Universe and World and two 1st runners-up," said Gerry Diaz.
Gerry Diaz via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — After the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization informed all and sundry of its screening for the 2022 season to commence in February, Gerry Diaz of the Aces & Queens camp, in a social media post, wrote, "Class of 2022 received almost 300 applications. Invited 40 for the first virtual screening and another 40 for the second virtual screening."


This was followed by a cryptic message that read, "A & Q 2022 - winnable, fresh faces. Promising provincials. Returnees. Comebacks. Big crossover."


And in a subsequent post last January 14, Diaz wrote, "To the ladies who attended the A & Q Class of 2022 screening, results will be emailed directly tonight or tomorrow morning, at the least."


Over the weekend, Aces & Queens teased the fans with a B&W collage of hidden faces of its selected 2022 trainees. Netizens were quick to guess who those faces were. And their guesses included:


    

  • Miss World-Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee
    • 

  • returning MUPH entrant Jasmine Umali
    • 

  • new aspirant Chantal Schmidt
    • 

  • Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2016 Joanna Eden
    • 

  • former Bb. Pilipinas aspirant Maria Gigante of Cebu Province
    • 

  • returning MUPH entrant Joanna Rabe
    • 

  • MUPH 2020 1st runner-up Ysabella Ysmael
    • 

  • returning MUPH entrant Maria Isabela Galeria, and
    • 

  • Miss Universe UAE 2021 candidate Frankie Russell
Of the 12 Philippine beauty queens who represented the country in our historic semifinal streak, a majority came from Aces & Queens; with a few from Kagandahang Flores, and one very strong, independent representative.


ACES & QUEENS
MISS UNIVERSE
