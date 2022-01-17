Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees

Aces & Queens trainers and their 2021 trainees, "producing 8 winners in the national pageants. 6 crowns, including the 3 top crowns for Miss International, Universe and World and two 1st runners-up," said Gerry Diaz.

MANILA, Philippines — After the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization informed all and sundry of its screening for the 2022 season to commence in February, Gerry Diaz of the Aces & Queens camp, in a social media post, wrote, "Class of 2022 received almost 300 applications. Invited 40 for the first virtual screening and another 40 for the second virtual screening."

This was followed by a cryptic message that read, "A & Q 2022 - winnable, fresh faces. Promising provincials. Returnees. Comebacks. Big crossover."

And in a subsequent post last January 14, Diaz wrote, "To the ladies who attended the A & Q Class of 2022 screening, results will be emailed directly tonight or tomorrow morning, at the least."

Over the weekend, Aces & Queens teased the fans with a B&W collage of hidden faces of its selected 2022 trainees. Netizens were quick to guess who those faces were. And their guesses included:

Miss World-Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee

returning MUPH entrant Jasmine Umali

new aspirant Chantal Schmidt

Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2016 Joanna Eden

former Bb. Pilipinas aspirant Maria Gigante of Cebu Province

returning MUPH entrant Joanna Rabe

MUPH 2020 1st runner-up Ysabella Ysmael

returning MUPH entrant Maria Isabela Galeria, and

Miss Universe UAE 2021 candidate Frankie Russell

Of the 12 Philippine beauty queens who represented the country in our historic semifinal streak, a majority came from Aces & Queens; with a few from Kagandahang Flores, and one very strong, independent representative.

RELATED: Kelsey Merritt, Ahtisa Manalo in fans' wish list for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 screening