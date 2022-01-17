Sparkle sparks new career possibilities for Kapuso artists

Some stars are born, while others are made. This is how entertainment enthusiasts will settle a heated discourse over stardom. Both claims are true and valid.

The new name of GMA Artist Center (GMAAC), Sparkle, however, has somehow reminded everyone of that hard-to-miss characteristic of stars, or celebrities, who have made a name for themselves in this competitive industry. Yes, they should “sparkle.” It explains why some personalities command attention when they walk into the room or keep the interest of their audiences.

The Philippine STAR recently had a brief one-on-one with GMA consultant and star maker, Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan, who shared his thoughts about Sparkle. “We wanted something catchy, something young, (something that)sounds young to young people, said he. “We wanted to reinvigorate and reenergize the artist center. So, when you see the word, ‘Sparkle,’ you think of bright, shiny things, so bright, shiny actors, beautiful sparkling actors.”

From a list of fi ve names, Mr. ,M and his team picked “Sparkle,” which connected right away to what they had visualized. “So, medyo naging madali (the process became easy),” shared he. “It’s very young, very catchy and it sparkles.”

Following the task of reinventing the name of the artist center was the naming (and announcement) of the poster boys and poster girls of Sparkle. Also known as Sparkle 8, they collectively represent the brand and what it stands for.

Given their number, four boys and four girls, one may also label them as the chosen eight. They are Khalil Ramos, Ruru Madrid, Derrick Monasterio, Miguel Tanfelix, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, Ysabel Ortega and Bianca Umali. “Sobrang nakaka-taba talaga ng puso,” said Sanya of the latest development in her and fellow martists’ careers during a separate group interview. “(The network’s) trust is still there… patuloy pa rinyung pagmamahal at pag-aalaga nila sa amin. I’m very proud to be a part of Sparkle.”

As for Ysabel, she couldn’t help but feel “very grateful,” and more inspired to work. Gabbi also sharedthe same thought by saying, “it makes me more motivated to work on my craft, alongside with my fellow artists.”

Bianca was “very thankful” and felt “very lucky, very blessed” because among the many possible choices, she was included. As Derrick put it, “There are a lot of more talented, more good-looking artists than we are, but we were chosen. I’m very thankful. I just can’t wait to start.” In fact, he felt prepared to take on the challenge, as well as the work and the hard work that come with being part of Sparkle 8.

Ruru reiterated this by adding that “you know it’s a challenge for all of us, para makapagbigay ng shine sa mga tao, sa lahat ng mga ginagawa namin.” He and the rest of the group are guided by the aim that Mr. M said in a statement, which is “to leave a little Sparkle wherever we go.”

Since it’s the fi rst time that the artist center would embark on such endeavor, Miguel shared that “we make sure that we will give our best,” and hoped that everyone will appreciate their eff orts. “I’m pressured, but really happy and game on,” said he. Khalil, for his part, “was overjoyed” over this career blessing. “I’m just super excited for what we have in store for our audiences this 2022, sobrang happy,” said he.

Gabbi Garcia

What also excites him is the future, filled with new careerpossibilities and opportunities

that Sparkle may pave the way for. “Sobrang lawak na kasi ng industriya ngayon, and there are many things we could all possibly do, and there are many platforms in which we can create, (platforms) where we can showcase and hone our talents,” said Khalil. “This year, I’m very much excited to be able to try new things and be on platforms I haven’t tried out before… Personally, I love creating, I live and breathe creativity every day.”

Ysabel Ortega

This also speaks of building the artists’ capacity, as shared by Miguel. “Yes, we did workshops… we focused on our strengths… (but) I’m (also) excited to work on my weaknesses, alam mo yun, just to improve para hindi pare-parehas lang yung pinapakita ko (and that I won’t be doing the same things). Every year, kailangan nag-i-improve ako.”

Miguel Tanfelix

Always wanting to challengehimself, Ruru said that he looks forward to the Sparkle workshops

for these will prepare them for future projects. Belonging to the Sparkle 8 is also about making improvement and becoming the newest version of themselves, said Derrick.

“It’s an exciting journey to fi nally begin a new chapter not just in our lives but also in our careers as well,” said Bianca.

Again, this will be done with the people behind Sparkle, who will assist the artists in the career direction they wish to pursue. “It’s more distinct,” said Gabbi. “It’s according to our personality and to our branding, which I’m very grateful for.”

Ruru Madrid

Since it’s not every day that artists get such a chance, they can only promise, as Ysabel said, to be “a more driven version of myself. Being part of Sparkle 8, of course, there will be new opportunities and more opportunities for me to, be able to step out of my comfort zone. And I think, it’s a very good way for me to challenge myself.”

Sanya added that, “what we can only do is, talagang paghusayan sa lahat ng gagawin namin.” However, coming up with the fi nal list, given the talents of all

Kapuso artists, as Mr. M said, “Marami naman talagang magagaling na artista sa GMA (There are manyreally good artists at GMA),” was a tough act to accomplish for him and his team. But they had to trim down the number, so to speak, and name the eight that “…we know they embody the name, Sparkle.”

Criteria-wise, these GMA artists made the list, said Mr. M,

because “No. 1, they have that Sparkle. No. 2, they are already very experienced, we thought these artists could be our poster boys and poster girls. Sila bale ang magiging mukha ng Sparkle for a certain period of time.”

After this, there will be about two to three more launches, with diff erent categories, as shared by

Mr. M. “The plan is also to launch really new, never-before-seen actors and actresses, mga bata talaga na may Sparkle rin,” said he. “So now, they’re undergoing training para lalo silang mag-shine. Maybe in the latter part of the year, there will be another batch of artists, yung mga experienced din na artists, para mabigyan din sila ng chance to be the poster boys and girls of Sparkle.”What remains as a vital component of being Sparkle artists is the training that further hones their skills and knowledge in the entertainment business.

Sanya Lopez

“Yes, kasama na yun (it’s also included),” said Mr. M. “We’re giving them the basic training, the ones who haven’t had their training, binibigyan namin. Most of them have attended workshops for both dancing and acting, but an artist is always to go back to workshops, hindi yan natatapos (attending workshops and learning from them is never ending). Habang artista siya, once in a while, bumabalik (siya) sa workshops.”

To tap their full potential, Mr.M implied that having the right attitude is key as well as “their ethics, yung work ethics. So, itong walo, they embody that, nanduon sa kanilang lahat yun, yung attitude to the craft. Those people, I think, would be very good role models for Sparkle kaya sila napili.” Sparkle pro v i d e s a r t i s t s continued development and learning to level up themselves in exploring new career possibilities. It will let them blossom and discover their potential. “Kasi may mga experience na rin yung mga artista (because these artists are all experienced),” said Mr. M. “They know how to release their potential, nandito lang kami para i-guide sila (we’re just here to guide them).”

Khalil Ramos

Mr. M and his team will serve as artists’ collaborators in molding “their image for furthering their craft, but before that, di ba dapat nanduon na yung ‘it.’” That “it” refers to artists’ unique characteristic that is felt but cannot be fathomed. When standing side by side with others, it makes the artists stand out and sparkle.

In this new entertainment ecosystem, the artist center and the talents work hand in hand tobring out the real best in the latter. “From time to time, we willcriticize, but mostly, they come to know themselves better,” said Mr. M. “They come to explore.” Sparkle will help mold the artists, but they are given the room to expand. With that, let Sparkle spark new career possibilities for the Kapuso artists.