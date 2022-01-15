Sponge Cola rocks Dubai Expo

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music band Sponge Cola delivered two decades of hits before a huge crowd at Dubai Expo 2021 as they played live for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The band performed at the Jubilee Stage on December 15.

Dubai Expo 2021 is billed as the "greatest showcase of human brilliance and achievement," featuring 192 country pavilions. The Jubilee Stage has hosted top global acts, including American R&B and soul star Alicia Keys.

Sponge Cola opened a super-charged, hour-long set with “Tambay,” the 2011 hit from their Diamond album “Araw Oras Tagpuan.” Fans were also treated with more recent hits like “Pag-Ibig” and “Kunwari,” as well as classic favorites like “Bitiw” and “Jeepney.”

The band was up to its usual interactive and playful self throughout the night, feeding off from the energy of a crowd comprised mostly of Filipinos living and working in Dubai. Last month, the Emirates of Dubai reopened its labor market to thousands of Filipino workers in key segments such as retail, health care and the service sector.

Sponge Cola, which is composed of Yael Yuzon on vocals and guitars, Gosh Dilay on bass, Armo Armovit on guitars and Tedmark Cruz on drums, ended its memorable performance with another classic hit, “Pasubali.”

The band was formed in 2003 and helped usher in a new wave of OPM alternative rock music with scores of successful albums and chart-toppers.