Why Moi Bien prefers not to hear acting praise from Piolo

MANILA, Philippines — Moi Bien Marcampo readily shared that she prefers not to hear any kind words from Piolo Pascual when it comes to her acting performance.

“Pagka ano (aktingan), hindi ko pinapaalam kay Papa P kasi hindi n’ya ako sasabihan ng maganda,” said Moi during the virtual call for the inspirational-comedy series Niña Niño with Maja Salvador and Noel Comia Jr. as title rolers. “Lahat po ng sasabihin n’ya sa akin parang hindi magaganda kaya po ako nakarating dito sa TV5 at kasama sa Niña Niño kasi po yun ang pinaghuhugutan ko,” she mused.

The comedienne added she doesn’t want to be complacent with her acting early on in her career. “Kasi pag sinabihan n’ya ko ng maganda, kuntento na ko. So kapag kunwari nagkikita kami lagi n’yang sinasabi sa akin, ‘Ano ba yan ang taba mo!’ Wala talaga s’yang sinasabing maganda sa akin.”

She even recalled requesting to director Thop Nazareno not to give her many dialogues in her scenes with the dramatic actor who portrayed the role of Mayor Charles Juarez in the primetime series.

“Kasi pag nahabaan (ang linya) may drama at may aktingan. Sasabihin n’ya sa akin, ‘Ayusin mo, Tol!” enthused Moi who plays the role of Isay.

But before anyone could raise an eyebrow, Moi would like to make clear that those remarks were just like some form of cariño brutal — all out of pure delight and affection.

Moi with Piolo Pascual.

“At dahil sa mga ganun n’yang cariño brutal kaya ako nakarating dito at malapit na maging partner ni Empoy (Marquez), ha,ha,ha,ha.”

She added that by the time she hears Piolo praising her acting, then it would only mean that she has already reached stardom.

Moi worked as a personal assistant of Piolo for 16 years before she joined show business.

She initially portrayed a bit role in Kimmy Dora and joined Survivor Philippines on GMA 7 as one of the castaways.