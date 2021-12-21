Rico Hizon secures double victory at Asian TV Awards

Rico, CNN Philippines senior news anchor, continues to reap honors for the network with the programs that he anchors. He bagged the Best News Anchor at the 26th Asian Television Awards, with his show, The Final Word recognized as Best News Program.

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year of being with CNN Philippines as senior news anchor and director for content development, Rico Hizon continues to reap honors for the network with the programs that he anchors.

Early this month, Rico bagged the Best News Anchor at the 26th Asian Television Awards, with The Final Word recognized as Best News Program. The double victory is a major achievement not only for Rico and his show, the flagship news program of the network, but also for CNN Philippines, which clinched its first-ever Asian TV Awards.

“We go above and beyond the call of duty to help us achieve our goal every weeknight,” Rico asserts. “This recognition inspires us to do better and do more: to inform and educate by providing the facts and helping our viewers form a well-informed opinion and decision. At a time of disinformation during a health crisis and an upcoming national election, our job becomes even more paramount.”

Rico readily acknowledges his lean team, who works tirelessly to deliver the news and important information for The Final Word nightly. “We wouldn’t have made it without each other,” admits Rico. “The men and women of The Final Word work seamlessly as a team. We are a happy bunch. We’re always on the same page, day in and day out.”

Former executive producer Paige Javier and new EP Jam Catapusan, the writers and editors “breathe, eat and drink news” as Rico describes his team. “We know what we want to achieve every weeknight. As a team, we all enjoy what we do, from planning and booking the guests, writing the stories and piecing everything together until we deliver the ‘final word.’ We work hard and have fun.”

The recognition solidifies the reputation of CNN Philippines as a “trustworthy news program and a network that delivers balanced, fair and accurate news.” They are truly proud to be Asia’s best.

Rico believes he and his team achieved their recent feats since they follow a formula which are the key elements to The Final Word.

“We do three things: ready, aim and fire,” Rico points out. “We kick off with hard news – the top local headlines and an interview with a newsmaker to dive deep into the story. Then, we give our kababayans a global perspective of what’s happening beyond our shores, with live reports from CNN International and how this is relevant to Filipinos here and around the world.

“We give our viewers a rundown of the most important business and financial news, with updates from the stock market. Finally, our nightcap is a story that inspires or entertains. We feature Filipinos making a difference — the trailblazers, changemakers and up-and-coming innovators and leaders.”

In The Final Word that runs nightly for 45 minutes, Rico and his team want to give viewers an overall view of what’s happening in the country and around the world. “In the end, we give viewers a sense of hope, that there is still a light at the end of the tunnel despite the challenges we face.

“Our job is challenging, but we have all stepped up to the plate. This Asian achievement has made us all proud. Rest assured, we will always deliver news you can use, news you can trust on The Final Word.”

Last May, The Final Word won the 2020 Best News Program in the Philippines at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. At the UP Gandingan Awards 2021, Rico took home three honors – Best News Program for The Final Word, Best TV Program Host for the weekly news prom, The Exchange and Most Development-Oriented News Story for The Final Word.

It will be remembered that in March 2020, after 25 years of

working abroad — with CNBC (Consumer News and Business Channel) for seven years in Hong Kong and with BBC World News in Singapore for 18 years — Rico packed his bags and returned to the Philippines to spend more time with his nonagenarian dad. His transfer was a seamless transition and he cannot be more pleased.

Rico has traveled far and wide because of his work, spending more than three decades or more than half of his life facing the TV cameras. There have been a number of personalities that made a big impact on him when he interviewed them.

He continues to engage leading international business moguls, heads of state, politicians, celebrities in entertainment, lifestyle and sports, as well as discover future captains of the industry.

“Wherever I am, I always look for everything good about the Filipino,” Rico grants. “Not just controversial stories. After being with CNN Philippines for nearly two years, I’m truly humbled that despite being a newcomer, I have been able to give honor to the news network.”