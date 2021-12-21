Xian Lim gets new Kapuso project

Xian admits to having some concerns after his supposedly first Kapuso project got postponed due to his leading lady’s pregnancy.

MANILA, Philippines — Xian Lim admitted having these concerns when his TV series Love. Die. Repeat was put on hold due to his leading lady’s Jennylyn Mercado’s pregnancy.

To recall, Jennylyn announced that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Dennis Trillo, in late October.

The actress previously expressed her thanks to the Kapuso network for allowing her to take some time off and resume taping for the series in 2022.

“Maraming salamat sa aking GMA family (thank you to my GMA family) for understanding my condition and allowing me to still finish Love. Die. Repeat next year once I am ready to work again,” wrote Jennylyn in a Facebook post.

During a recent media press conference for Xian, alongside Glaiza de Castro, his co-star in the upcoming Kapuso series False Positive, the actor shared that he initially got worried over when the filming for Love. Die. Repeat will continue.

“Of course, we’re all very happy for Jennylyn. Congratulations! But at the same time, there was that worry na, ‘Kailan kaya magre-resume yung show? Are we gonna stop completely? What’s gonna happen?’” said Xian.

Xian also shared that it was a bit challenging for him to shift from his character in Love. Die. Repeat to the role he will be playing in False Positive.

“Actually, mahirap siya, especially nung nag-pack up yung Love. Die. Repeat,” revealed Xian, adding that he had a few questions in mind, including whether he would be getting another Kapuso project.

In his new series under GMA Network, titled False Positive, Xian is paired with Glaiza de Castro.

When he was finally given False Positive, Xian said he didn’t have a long time adjusting to and working with a new set of cast members.

“But after reading the script, kulitan lang talaga eh and masaya. Masaya yung material namin, masaya yung project. So when we got started, we just enjoyed the process of making this (series),” he said.

False Positive, which is set to air in the first quarter of 2022, tells the story of a newlywed couple and the challenges they face in their married life.