Other carols that capture the essence of Pinoy Christmas

We all know the great ones. I mean the most popular Filipino Christmas songs that have become staples of our annual celebration. Christmas in our Hearts, Pasko Na Sinta Ko, Miss Kita Kung Christmas, Ang Pasko ay Sumapit, Pasko Na Naman, Payapang Daigdig and others.

However, in a country as musically prolific as ours, there are definitely other carols that may not be as well-known but which I believe still capture the essence of what Christmas means to us.

Jose Mari Chan is our Mr. Christmas. His Christmas in our Hearts can be compared to Bing Crosby’s White Christmas. Both are songs that have remained unsurpassed for many years as far as commercial appeal is concerned. It took White Christmas over 50 years to find a worthy rival in Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You. It is very likely that the song that will sell as much as Christmas in our Hearts will come along only in 50 years or so. Or maybe never.

But lest you forget, Jose Mari has composed other Christmas songs like A Wish on Christmas Night and Going Home to Christmas. He also did the love song, A Perfect Christmas, which is considered by many to be more of his romantic crooning style. “My idea of a perfect Christmas is to spend it with you, in a party or dinner for two, anywhere will do…”

One of the cuts included in the album Christmas in our Hearts, it was unfortunately eclipsed by the phenomenal popularity of the title track. But it is the kind of song that grows on the listener and it gets more and more beautiful with the passing of time.

National Artist Felipe Padilla de Leon composed both Payapang Daigdig, with words by Eduardo de Leon and Brigido Batungbakal, and Pasko Na Naman with lyrics by National Artist for Literature Levi Celerio. Released in 1965, the latter was the Pinoy’s favorite carol until Christmas in our Hearts came along.

Note that those are not all. In tandem with Celerio, De Leon also wrote the lilting Noche Buena. “Tayo na giliw, magsalo na tayo, mayroon na tayong tinapay at keso, di ba noche Buena sa gabing ito…”And speaking of Celerio, he also provided the lyrics to Lucio San Pedro’s wistful Misa de Gallo. “Misa de Gallo sa tuwing Pasko, nagdarasal ang bawat tao at nagpapasalamat sa pagsilang ng Diyos na Hari ng mundo…”

If you enjoy these olden villancico-inspired Christmas songs, you can also check out Kampana ng Simbahan by Juan Silos Jr. and Serapio Ramos; Mano Po Ninong, Mano Po Ninang by Ador Torres and Manuel Villar Sr.; Sa Paskong Darating and Himig Pasko, with words and music by Ramos; and Namamasko, which was composed by Ruben Tagalog.

And speaking of National Artists, another one for music gave us the engaging Kumukutikutitap. Ryan Cayabyab wrote both words and music of the song about flickering Christmas lights that features an amusing play on words. “Kumukutikutitap, bumubusibusilak, ganyan ang indak ng mga bumbilya…” Originally recorded by Celeste Legaspi, Kumukutikutitap has become a contemporary classic.

By the way, it was also Ryan who composed the ballad Isang Taong Lumipas. The lyrics, written by film screenwriter and director Joey Reyes about friends meeting once a year during the Holidays, hit all the right spots. “Isang taong lumipas, isang taong dumaan, may nadagdag sa atin, mayroon ding nabawasan, ngunit sa dinami dami ng mga taong pinagsamahan, tuwing Pasko tayo at tayo pa rin lamang.”

Then if you want to get deeper into a senti mood, there is the tear-jerking ballad, Sana Ngayong Pasko.” Sana ngayong Pasko ay maalala mo pa rin ako, hinahanap pag-ibig mo at kahit wala ka na/ Nangangarap at umaasa pa rin ako, muling makita ka at makasama ka sa araw ng Pasko…” This was composed by Jimmy Borja and first recorded by Ariel Rivera for his album Paskong Walang Katulad in 1993.

Have a Merry, Tuneful Christmas. “Let’s sing Merry Christmas and a happy holiday…”