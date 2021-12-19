How Janno & Bing keep their marriage intact for more than three decades

Twenty-five years ago, real-life couple Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga were paired to star in a family-comedy flick, Edgardo Vinarao’s Hindi Ako Ander (1996), with their eldest daughter, Alyssa, then only six years old.

Their first team-up on the big screen didn’t have a follow-up until now, with the fantasy-comedy, Mang Jose, megged by young director Rayn Brizuela, to be streamed on Vivamax starting Dec. 24.

Through the years that they have been married, Bing has played her role as ideal housewife to Janno. To the hilt. In their early years, she even prepared all of Janno’s clothes needed for TV tapings and film shooting.

“I think on the first year lang ‘yun,” she smilingly says about taking care of Janno’s things. “Today, hindi na. Malaki na siya. Alam na niyang gawin lahat ‘yun.”

One of the traits that Bing admires about Janno is the latter’s humor. “He’s a good partner,” Bing describes her hubby. “He’s a team player. Magaling din siyang ka-trabaho. Magaling siya sa partnerships. Even sa marriage namin, as a co-parent, siyempre, okay kami.”

Janno and Bing have been married for more than three decades now. They are parents to two girls – Alyssa and Gabby. They have admirably managed to keep their marriage intact, despite the demands and pressures of their respective showbiz careers.

“Generally, I think because Bing and I appear in different genres,” Janno offers. “Magkaiba ang mundo namin. She is seen mostly in dramas, while I do comedy. Medyo mahirap pagsamahin ang mundo namin.”

The three-decade union is not always smooth-sailing. Janno and Bing had their occasional rifts and misunderstanding. Yet, nothing became tumultuous for the couple. They managed to iron out their differences.

Janno and Bing are working together again in Mang Jose, taken after Parokya ni Edgar’s song of the same title released in 2005. Mang Jose is an exciting superhero film that will keep viewers on their toes. Not only is Mang Jose easily available to help everyone, any time. He can be also be paid for his services.

“I actually requested for both Bing and also Manilyn (Reynes) to be with me in Mang Jose,” Janno grants. “Baby ko itong project na ‘to, so I wanted this to be the first time that me, Bing and Manilyn will share the screen together. Kaming tatlo, individually, we respect each other regardless of whatever happened.”

Bing is working with Manilyn for the first time in a film. “Of course, I will grab this opportunity to also work with her,” Bing asserts. “Frankly, when Janno was doing Mang Jose and they told me they had Manilyn in mind, I got excited for them and for their fans, because ang tagal na nilang hindi nag-work sa movie.”

Bing readily asked Janno if she could play a role in Mang Jose. “I asked Janno, ‘Baka naman pwede akong sumali diyan?’ Kasi nga, I never had the opportunity to work with Mane (Manilyn’s popular nickname) until this project.

“Maybe, we were really waiting for just the right project. Then, Mang Jose came along. How can I pass this chance? Of course, I will grab the opportunity to work with Mane. Excitement and kilig ang nangyari.”

Bing cannot be thankful enough that she was given the chance to become part of Mang Jose, because it revived the Janno-Manilyn loveteam. “We all grew up with that love team,” Bing says. “Pampagulo ako doon. But we all moved on. We are all doing well and we will support each other. That’s what’s important.”

Janno wrapped up filming Mang Jose even before the pandemic disrupted everything around the world. Last June, however, the film premiered at the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea, where it was screened at the World Fantastic Blue Section.

Director Rayn was overwhelmed to work with veteran actors in Mang Jose. “Very collaborative sila, especially Janno and even Mikoy (Morales). We sent notes and they always listened to all my directions for their characters.

“Super fun ang shoot namin at nag-enjoy ako. Si Janno kasi, nakakatawa siya in person, so talagang nag-enjoy kami sa shoot at sa experience working together.”