Boots Anson-Roa returns to â€˜familiar territoryâ€™ in Mano Po Legacy

Boots Anson-Roa returns to ‘familiar territory’ in Mano Po Legacy

The veteran actress adds the empowered matriarch Consuelo Chan in the upcoming drama series, Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune, to her collection of roles that represents diverse faces and facets of womanhood. ‘She knows when and how to play her cards,’ said Boots of her character. ‘She never allows her emotions to take over, control her

Her sterling, solid acting career, spanning over five decades, has seen Boots Anson-Roa essay varied roles. Cumulatively, they constitute a body of work that gives one a survey of the different faces and facets of a woman and womanhood.

The veteran actress is adding another familiar and empowering female image to it, with her participation in the upcoming GMA and Regal drama series, Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune.

“It’s often said that behind the success of every man is a woman,” said Boots, piquing everyone’s interest in her protective grandmother character in the TV adaptation of the Mano Po film franchise during a recent virtual press conference. “But in the case of this family, behind the success of the business empire is this woman, Consuelo Chan.” That’s not just a mere description of a role coming from an actress, but that’s also a part of her character’s dialogue, or a two- to three-minute aria, as Boots put it.

Captured in one angle, perhaps a continuous or steady shot, the veteran actress played that part, in a scene, in which a portraitist, with the latter’s intention to capture the essence of Consuelo Chan through the visual art, asked the subject to say something about herself.

As a woman of substance and strength, Consuelo, as given life by Boots, gave in. “(She) is a fearless woman,” added the actress. “She knows when and how to play her cards… She never allows her emotions to take over, control her. She’s very loyal to the people who are loyal to her, in turn.”

As a tycoon matriarch, Consuelo cannot easily be ignored in the entire narrative landscape of Mano Po Legacy, which will air on Jan. 3, 2022 on GMA Telebabad.

“Malawak talaga yung influence ni Consuelo sa pamilya,” said Boots of her character’s “sphere of influence” among family members, “and it’s very well-depicted in the script of Jose Javier Reyes as well as in the flow of the story.” Perhaps, Consuelo’s presence will somehow push forward the narrative about women in power and women empowerment.

According to her, the writers of Mano Po Legacy provided each woman character the backstory that explicates and explores “kung saan nagsimula yung babae na powerful, na empowered, how she (has) changed, and evolved with the times, in terms of enforcing her power… may flashback din, kaya yung nanonood (ay) hindi siya mawawala eh, kasi parating binibigyan ng background.” Such kind of character is not only palatable but also irresistible to any actors.

“So, I apply the techniques (I learned from school),” said Boots, who studied acting, speech and drama at the University of the Philippines, of how she approaches a character. “Through the years, I think what’s more important, (aside from the) techniques, are elements of truth and character in every actor, na yun ang pairalin mo.” They are the true formula of success in acting a role, added she.

Since actors represent one aspect of making a TV series, Boots underscored the vital role that collaboration among creatives plays in the entire taping ecosystem. No matter how veteran and award-winning actors are, they need to acknowledge that “the director is still the captain of the ship,” said she, who considered asking the director on how to approach a scene and character a good practice.

“Kasi ang artista ang tingin lang niya ay yung eksena, medyo may blinder siya kumbaga, confined siya doon,” added Boots. “The director has the bird’s eye view, the overall view kaya mas malawak ang paningin niya and that should be considered.”

Speaking of career longevity, the actress recalled her father’s (Sampaguita actor Oscar Moreno) advice to her when she was new in the movies. That’s to remain good to everyone and be grateful to those people, from all levels of the industry, who, in one way or another, propelled her career.

“‘Alam mo, hija,’ sabi niya. ‘Kapag ikaw ay papaakyat pa lang sa hagdan, papunta dun sa tinatamasa… na tagumpay, ‘wag mong kalilimutan, higit sa lahat, yung mga maliliit na nag-ta-trabaho sa industriya, of course, yung mga kasama mo, bakit hindi, producers, bakit hindi, kailangan ang mga yan, and most importantly, yung mga maliliit.’

“Kasi kapag nanduon ka na sa tugatog, sa apex, sa zenith… kapag nanduon ka na, wala ka nang iba pang pupuntahan kundi pababa. Ang pinaka-mahirap ay yung mag-maintain. Like what my father said, so ‘pag pababa ka na, makakasalubong mo din yung same people na nakasalubong mo nuong paakyat ka.”

Definitely, Boots has taken it as a valuable guide to initially make a name for herself and, up to this day, remain relevant.

“You know when GMA and Regal invited me to be a part of this, I said, ‘Ang feeling ko para akong fish thrown into water, in familiar territory, also para akong nag-alumni homecoming ba, kasi yung pitong series ng Mano Po sa big screen, I think I was in five (of those),” said Boots of her latest acting stint, “and it’s really a very welcome feeling to be back with Mano Po.”

Also joining the veteran actress in the drama series are Sunshine Cruz, Maricel Laxa, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco and Rob Gomez. Ian Lorenos directs.