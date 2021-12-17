
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Boots Anson-Roa returns to ‘familiar territory’ in Mano Po Legacy
                        

                           
Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Boots Anson-Roa returns to â€˜familiar territoryâ€™ in Mano Po Legacy
The veteran actress adds the empowered matriarch Consuelo Chan in the upcoming drama series, Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune, to her collection of roles that represents diverse faces and facets of womanhood. ‘She knows when and how to play her cards,’ said Boots of her character. ‘She never allows her emotions to take over, control her
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Her sterling, solid acting career, spanning over five decades, has seen Boots Anson-Roa essay varied roles. Cumulatively, they constitute a body of work that gives one a survey of the different faces and facets of a woman and womanhood.



The veteran actress is adding another familiar and empowering female image to it, with her participation in the upcoming GMA and Regal drama series, Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune.



“It’s often said that behind the success of every man is a woman,” said Boots, piquing everyone’s interest in her protective grandmother character in the TV adaptation of the Mano Po film franchise during a recent virtual press conference. “But in the case of this family, behind the success of the business empire is this woman, Consuelo Chan.” That’s not just a mere description of a role coming from an actress, but that’s also a part of her character’s dialogue, or a two- to three-minute aria, as Boots put it.



Captured in one angle, perhaps a continuous or steady shot, the veteran actress played that part, in a scene, in which a portraitist, with the latter’s intention to capture the essence of Consuelo Chan through the visual art, asked the subject to say something about herself.



As a woman of substance and strength, Consuelo, as given life by Boots, gave in. “(She) is a fearless woman,” added the actress. “She knows when and how to play her cards… She never allows her emotions to take over, control her. She’s very loyal to the people who are loyal to her, in turn.”



As a tycoon matriarch, Consuelo cannot easily be ignored in the entire narrative landscape of Mano Po Legacy, which will air on Jan. 3, 2022 on GMA Telebabad.



“Malawak talaga yung influence ni Consuelo sa pamilya,” said Boots of her character’s “sphere of influence” among family members, “and it’s very well-depicted in the script of Jose Javier Reyes as well as in the flow of the story.” Perhaps, Consuelo’s presence will somehow push forward the narrative about women in power and women empowerment.



According to her, the writers of Mano Po Legacy provided each woman character the backstory that explicates and explores “kung saan nagsimula yung babae na powerful, na empowered, how she (has) changed, and evolved with the times, in terms of enforcing her power… may flashback din, kaya yung nanonood (ay) hindi siya mawawala eh, kasi parating binibigyan ng background.” Such kind of character is not only palatable but also irresistible to any actors.



“So, I apply the techniques (I learned from school),” said Boots, who studied acting, speech and drama at the University of the Philippines, of how she approaches a character. “Through the years, I think what’s more important, (aside from the) techniques, are elements of truth and character in every actor, na yun ang pairalin mo.” They are the true formula of success in acting a role, added she.



Since actors represent one aspect of making a TV series, Boots underscored the vital role that collaboration among creatives plays in the entire taping ecosystem. No matter how veteran and award-winning actors are, they need to acknowledge that “the director is still the captain of the ship,” said she, who considered asking the director on how to approach a scene and character a good practice.



“Kasi ang artista ang tingin lang niya ay yung eksena, medyo may blinder siya kumbaga, confined siya doon,” added Boots. “The director has the bird’s eye view, the overall view kaya mas malawak ang paningin niya and that should be considered.”



Speaking of career longevity, the actress recalled her father’s (Sampaguita actor Oscar Moreno) advice to her when she was new in the movies. That’s to remain good to everyone and be grateful to those people, from all levels of the industry, who, in one way or another, propelled her career.



“‘Alam mo, hija,’ sabi niya. ‘Kapag ikaw ay papaakyat pa lang sa hagdan, papunta dun sa tinatamasa… na tagumpay, ‘wag mong kalilimutan, higit sa lahat, yung mga maliliit na nag-ta-trabaho sa industriya, of course, yung mga kasama mo, bakit hindi, producers, bakit hindi, kailangan ang mga yan, and most importantly, yung mga maliliit.’



“Kasi kapag nanduon ka na sa tugatog, sa apex, sa zenith… kapag nanduon ka na, wala ka nang iba pang pupuntahan kundi pababa. Ang pinaka-mahirap ay yung mag-maintain. Like what my father said, so ‘pag pababa ka na, makakasalubong mo din yung same people na nakasalubong mo nuong paakyat ka.”



Definitely, Boots has taken it as a valuable guide to initially make a name for herself and, up to this day, remain relevant.



“You know when GMA and Regal invited me to be a part of this, I said, ‘Ang feeling ko para akong fish thrown into water, in familiar territory, also para akong nag-alumni homecoming ba, kasi yung pitong series ng Mano Po sa big screen, I think I was in five (of those),” said Boots of her latest acting stint, “and it’s really a very welcome feeling to be back with Mano Po.”



Also joining the veteran actress in the drama series are Sunshine Cruz, Maricel Laxa, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco and Rob Gomez. Ian Lorenos directs.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOOTS ANSON-ROA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
GMA's senior radio and TV anchor Mike Enriquez will undergo a medical procedure.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'TV Patrol' introduces Kim Atienza's replacement as new weatherman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'TV Patrol' introduces Kim Atienza's replacement as new weatherman


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
TV Patrol's new weatherman is no stranger to serving Filipinos as PAGASA’s weather specialist for four years before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Finally home!': Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns with grand homecoming after Miss Universe 2021 victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Finally home!': Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns with grand homecoming after Miss Universe 2021 victory


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez is finally back in Manila from an impressive performance at the 70th Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7 Miss World 2021 candidates test positive for COVID-19 a day before coronation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7 Miss World 2021 candidates test positive for COVID-19 a day before coronation


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's the last day before coronation night but for seven delegates, it is a moment of sadness. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 James Reid back to sporting heartthrob JaDine look in new short film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
James Reid back to sporting heartthrob JaDine look in new short film


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
James Reid features in an emotive film by Johnnie Walker to celebrate the people who's always been there for him.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Succession showrunner addresses some burning questions about Season 3 finale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Succession showrunner addresses some burning questions about Season 3 finale


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just a few hours after HBO’s Succession Season 3 finale episode aired on Dec. 12, showrunner Jesse Armstrong had a virtual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Squid Game&rsquo;s Wi Ha-joon channels inner funny man in new K-drama Bad and Crazy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon channels inner funny man in new K-drama Bad and Crazy


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Action with a twist? Wi Ha-joon is trying his hand at something new in his acting career.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US dance music duo keeps party going with virtual DJ sets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US dance music duo keeps party going with virtual DJ sets


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
American dance music duo Sofi Tukker, composed of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, has found a way to keep the party...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janno Gibbs wants to become film director for the benefit of comedy genre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janno Gibbs wants to become film director for the benefit of comedy genre


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Comedian Janno Gibbs revealed he wants to become a movie director for the benefit of the comedy genre in the Philippine movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she didn't expect political question in Miss Universe Q&A
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she didn't expect political question in Miss Universe Q&A


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez revealed that she didn’t expect that the question for her in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with