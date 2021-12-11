Gerald praises Gigiâ€™s performance in their first series together


































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Gerald praises Gigi's performance in their first series together
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gerald Anderson and Gigi de Lana play love interests in iQiyi’s first Filipino original series, Hello Heart.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
The newly-launched pairing of Gerald Anderson and Gigi de Lana is off to an interesting start with a romantic-comedy series, Hello, Heart, one of iQiyi’s pioneer local originals in Southeast Asia, in partnership with ABS-CBN.



Gerald and Gigi gave everyone a glimpse of their onscreen chemistry during a virtual media conference when the former surprised his co-star with a bouquet of flowers, while she was belting out Roselle Nava’s Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita, the series’ official theme song.






“Nagulat ako tsaka kinilig na rin. ‘Andito si Gerald, paano ko makakanta ‘tong birit part na ‘to? OK, focus muna ako sa song.’ And then, I looked at him. Thank you so much sa pa-flowers mo,” replied Gigi when asked about her thoughts on their first scene together.



Gigi also recalled how “excited and nervous” she was when she found out that she would be paired with the Kapamilya actor in the upcoming series, in which she would essay her first lead role.



“Kinabahan ako, iniisip ko kasi paano ba ako aarte. Ano na siya, batikan na siya eh. I watched Gerald’s movies. I don’t know, ma-i-intimidate ba ako? Iniisip ko na lang marami akong matutunan dito sa taong ‘to,” said Gigi.



In the series, Gigi plays the character Heart, a beautiful, perky and hardworking woman but who is very unlucky in life.



As per media release, Heart’s life starts to turn around upon meeting Saul (portrayed by Gerald), an emotionless, business-as-usual guy, who hires her to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.



Saul, being doubtful of Heart at first, decides to watch her every move until he finds himself falling for her.



A series of unexpected events happen between the two, who continue to pretend to be a couple in the presence of Saul’s grandmother, while trying to dodge the romantic feelings that have developed between them.



Starstruck, Gigi was intimidated in meeting the actor for the first time. “Pero kasi inisip ko na bakit pa ako ma-i-intimidate, pakita ko na agad kung sino ako. So, nung nakita ko na siya, kaharap ko na siya, ‘Ay ang gwapo mo naman.’ I literally told him that.”



Gerald laughed and responded, “Sorry po, maganda nanay ko. Hahaha!”



The singer-turned-actress was, nonetheless, thrilled because she finally got to meet “the one and only Gerald Anderson.”



One memorable thing that stuck with Gigi during the taping was when Gerald told her to work out. “Sabi ko, di mo kailangan. Iba yung dating sa’yo, ah,” he explained in a playful mood.



“Sinabi ko ‘yun para mailabas mo ‘yung stress… Kasi yung back story nun, ‘pag may rest day kami, nag-wo-work out ako, nagdadala ako ng sariling gamit ko. Working out is my stress reliever. That’s why I suggested it,” he added.



On the other hand, Gerald was also “excited” to portray Saul, the “character I’ve always wanted to play. You know, business tycoon and very me. It’s a dynamic character.”



When he received the news that he would be teamed up with Gigi, Gerald immediately searched her on YouTube and watched her singing videos. “For some reason, it always works when there’s a fresh and new tandem. It excites me because it’s another challenge as an actor. And it’s exciting for the fans.”



As her onscreen partner, Gerald made sure Gigi felt comfortable on set. “We are in a high-pressured, sensitive and vulnerable environment. Kailangan comfortable siya. And then, the rest happened. Sa awa ng Diyos, naging OK naman (chemistry). Nag-enjoy kami and (I) feel like we made magic. So, sana maging magic din siya sa Dec. 15.”



The Kapamilya star was also awed by Gigi’s “outstanding” performance as an actress. “ABS-CBN would be so proud of her. And her fans, they will also be proud of her kasi napapanood siya sa YouTube, ‘yung ginagawa niyang pagkanta. Ito ‘yung ibang platform.”



“She’s outstanding. And not just because of the performance, pero ‘yung effort na binigay niya, ‘yung passion na binigay niya, ‘yung puso,” said he. “You know that she cares for this. Malayo pa ‘yung mararating niya sa platform na ‘to.”



From being an online singing sensation to becoming an actress, Gigi is pleased with her latest career achievement, but feels pressure at the same time.



“Singing is my passion, kinalakihan ko is pagkanta,” said she. “But now I’m being recognized as an actress, it’s a big accomplishment for me. This is also what my mom wants for me (acting).”



“I’m proud of myself. Singing and acting are two different crafts,” added Gigi. “In acting, di lang ako kumakanta lang dun, binibigay ko ‘yung buong puso ko. Grabe very open and very vulnerable talaga yung pagiging artista. I’m very, very happy with what I have achieved right now.”



(Hello, Heart will premiere on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. with a new episode weekly.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

