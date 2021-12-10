Belle Mariano hits all the right notes in Daylight

Belle releases her debut album under Star Pop. It is composed of seven songs that speak about, hope, love and inspiration.

MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano wowed both her fans and music enthusiasts at the recently-held live listening party for her debut album titled Daylight.

Listeners tuned in to Star Music’s YouTube Channel quickly ballooned in numbers and the young actress’ soothing music became one of the top-trending topics on Twitter.

Daylight opens with Belle’s previously-released single Sigurado, which according to Star Pop head Rox Santos, has almost 12 million streams on Spotify and thousands more on the Kapamilya digital music streaming platforms.

Performing seven songs off the new album under Star Pop, Belle proved that her sound would make any listener hum and slow-dance to the beat. The tracks offered a variety of vocal stylings and arrangements, ranging from inspirational to pop.

“To be honest, I felt excited and instantly became very eager to make her album so beautiful because I’ve seen her passion during our sessions in the studio,” said Rox about the experience of working with the Kapamilya talent.

“Unexpectedly, talagang wow, alam niya ‘yung ginagawa niya, alam niya yung tunog niya at marunong siyang mag-vocal arrangement. She was very hands-on with the album and I’m so proud of her because I always want an artist to be involved with the project and that’s exactly what Belle did,” he added.

Belle, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude by saying that it wouldn’t turn out the way it did if not for the guidance of the music label head “and I truly enjoyed the whole time we were in the studio.”

She likened listening to Daylight to looking forward to another brand-new day filled with much hope and happiness. The first track, Sigurado, is a fitting opener that displays Belle’s sweet voice as she delivers through the Trisha Denise-penned song the message of assurance to the one you love.

The next ditty titled With You encourages positivity no matter how tough life’s challenges may be. Being with the one you love keeps you feeling secure just like what its composer Majarlica would like to convey. According to her, the song is based on her own life struggles.

“Life will never be perfect but we can always choose to be happy,” remarked Belle.

Rainy Days is the third track that speaks of getting cozy and feeling worry-free with someone special during downpour season. Composer Sab expressed in words that light feeling you share with the love of your life while waiting for the rain to stop.

Belle gives the fourth song, Tanging Dahilan, the right emotion of having a long-distance romance. Gabriel Tagadtad penned the song with the purpose of expressing the power of true love that exists between two people even though they are miles away from each other.

The almost four-minute piece For Your Eyes Only expresses faithfulness to your partner yet it is not also hard to feel that it also speaks about strong faith in God. And it is not surprising to learn that its composer Trisha Denise got her inspiration from her own relationship with the Lord.

Nights of December, meanwhile, shares the pain of a broken heart. Its composer Alexis Tagadtad shared the truth that arguments are inevitable in any relationship and Belle presented that painful, ugly part of a love affair through her performance.

Among the songs in the album, Belle didn’t deny that Rise, written by Jayda Avanzado, best describes her story — on how she persevered in order to get a fair share of the entertainment spotlight. Jayda shared that when she was commissioned to do a song for Belle, she did a thorough research on her life story, from the roles she played to how she started carving a name for herself in showbiz. “Sabi ko sobrang inspiring ng kwento n’ya and I think the best way to describe it is that she’s on the rise. Doon talaga nabuo ‘yung concept ng song,” Jayda shared.

Belle hopes that listeners get to enjoy Daylight “at sana maging hopeful kayo once you get to listen to the songs in the album.”

Daylight is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and other digital music services. The 19-year-old actress-singer is set to hold her first major digital concert titled Daylight The Concert on Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets are available on ktx.ph.