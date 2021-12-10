
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Belle Mariano hits all the right notes in Daylight
                        

                           
Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Belle Mariano hits all the right notes in Daylight
Belle releases her debut album under Star Pop. It is composed of seven songs that speak about, hope, love and inspiration.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano wowed both her fans and music enthusiasts at the recently-held live listening party for her debut album titled Daylight.



Listeners tuned in to Star Music’s YouTube Channel quickly ballooned in numbers and the young actress’ soothing music became one of the top-trending topics on Twitter.



Daylight opens with Belle’s previously-released single Sigurado, which according to Star Pop head Rox Santos, has almost 12 million streams on Spotify and thousands more on the Kapamilya digital music streaming platforms.



Performing seven songs off the new album under Star Pop, Belle proved that her sound would make any listener hum and slow-dance to the beat. The tracks offered a variety of vocal stylings and arrangements, ranging from inspirational to pop.



“To be honest, I felt excited and instantly became very eager to make her album so beautiful because I’ve seen her passion during our sessions in the studio,” said Rox about the experience of working with the Kapamilya talent.



“Unexpectedly, talagang wow, alam niya ‘yung ginagawa niya, alam niya yung tunog niya at marunong siyang mag-vocal arrangement. She was very hands-on with the album and I’m so proud of her because I always want an artist to be involved with the project and that’s exactly what Belle did,” he added.



Belle, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude by saying that it wouldn’t turn out the way it did if not for the guidance of the music label head “and I truly enjoyed the whole time we were in the studio.”



She likened listening to Daylight to looking forward to another brand-new day filled with much hope and happiness. The first track, Sigurado, is a fitting opener that displays Belle’s sweet voice as she delivers through the Trisha Denise-penned song the message of assurance to the one you love.



The next ditty titled With You encourages positivity no matter how tough life’s challenges may be. Being with the one you love keeps you feeling secure just like what its composer Majarlica would like to convey. According to her, the song is based on her own life struggles.



“Life will never be perfect but we can always choose to be happy,” remarked Belle.



Rainy Days is the third track that speaks of getting cozy and feeling worry-free with someone special during downpour season. Composer Sab expressed in words that light feeling you share with the love of your life while waiting for the rain to stop.



Belle gives the fourth song, Tanging Dahilan, the right emotion of having a long-distance romance. Gabriel Tagadtad penned the song with the purpose of expressing the power of true love that exists between two people even though they are miles away from each other.



The almost four-minute piece For Your Eyes Only expresses faithfulness to your partner yet it is not also hard to feel that it also speaks about strong faith in God. And it is not surprising to learn that its composer Trisha Denise got her inspiration from her own relationship with the Lord.



Nights of December, meanwhile, shares the pain of a broken heart. Its composer Alexis Tagadtad shared the truth that arguments are inevitable in any relationship and Belle presented that painful, ugly part of a love affair through her performance.



Among the songs in the album, Belle didn’t deny that Rise, written by Jayda Avanzado, best describes her story — on how she persevered in order to get a fair share of the entertainment spotlight. Jayda shared that when she was commissioned to do a song for Belle, she did a thorough research on her life story, from the roles she played to how she started carving a name for herself in showbiz. “Sabi ko sobrang inspiring ng kwento n’ya and I think the best way to describe it is that she’s on the rise. Doon talaga nabuo ‘yung concept ng song,” Jayda shared.



Belle hopes that listeners get to enjoy Daylight “at sana maging hopeful kayo once you get to listen to the songs in the album.”



Daylight is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and other digital music services. The 19-year-old actress-singer is set to hold her first major digital concert titled Daylight The Concert on Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets are available on ktx.ph.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BELLE MARIANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With just a week left to the final show, the Miss World 2021 has rolled out most of its fast track challenges, the most recent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Getting to know the man behind Netflix&rsquo;s No. 1 film of all time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Getting to know the man behind Netflix’s No. 1 film of all time


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rawson Marshall Thurber’s plan to make a family-friendly action film “where nobody dies” worked. Red Notice,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Andi Eigenmann thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in her daughter Ellie’s Siargao Environmental Awareness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kyle Echarri said he was happy with his stay inside the Pinoy Big Brother house because it was an opportunity to show who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who is Angelica Panganiban when no one is watching?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who is Angelica Panganiban when no one is watching?


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
I had an interesting conversation with Angelica Panganiban on Who Are You When No One Is Watching on The Boy Abunda Talk Channel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Abby on rekindled romance with Jomari: &lsquo;This is it for me!&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abby on rekindled romance with Jomari: ‘This is it for me!’


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Abby Viduya didn’t expect to reconnect and rekindle her romance with teenage sweetheart Jomari Yllana.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PRM promotes the rights of recording artists and companies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PRM promotes the rights of recording artists and companies


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Music practically reflects everyone’s musings about and moments in life. Like a film score, this form of art is a preferred...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VisMin artists ready to make their music known
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VisMin artists ready to make their music known


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There are a number of artists from the Visayas and Mindanao region who are undoubtedly talented. Yet, they are not given the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com learned from Bea's Aces & Queens trainers that she packed three Francis Libiran creations for the pageant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game,' Alec Baldwin among top Google searches for 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Squid Game,' Alec Baldwin among top Google searches for 2021


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Google shared its most popular search terms in 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with