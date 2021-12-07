
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Fifth directs the Gonzaga sisters in ExorSis
                        

                           
Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fifth directs the Gonzaga sisters in ExorSis
The long-standing friendship of Fifth Solomon (center) with Alex Gonzaga (right) gave rise to the horror-comedy film project Exorsis, the Viva Films’ official MMFF 2021 entry starring the comedienne-vlogger with her sister Toni Gonzaga.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The friendship of young film director Fifth Solomon and TV host-comedienne-social media personality Alex Gonzaga was what gave rise to the horror-comedy film project, ExorSis, Viva Films’ official entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).



The film was hatched while Fifth and Alex were on vacation in New York in November 2019, a few months before entertainment activities were halted because of the pandemic.



Fifth became known all over the country when he joined Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) All-In or Season 5 in 2014. It will be remembered that Fifth was the “Brad Kulit ng Pasay” in PBB, where he became one of the housemates with his twin brother, Fourth, the “Brad Bait ng Pasay.”



Roberto “Bobby” Pagotan Solomon is literally the Fifth among a brood of seven children. Inside the PBB house, Fifth developed his long-standing friendship with Alex, who was then one of the house guests.



Fifth’s older sister, GMA 7 talent Chariz Solomon, referred to Fifth as the family’s “director, writer, actor and singer,” in one post on social media to greet him on his birthday two years ago. Meanwhile, Chariz referred to Fourth as the “CEO, actor, chef, singer, painter, Michael Jackson.” She said she is always proud to be called their sister.



At the start of the pandemic, Fifth worked on the script of ExorSis. “Nakakulong lang,” he offered. “Wala akong inspiration. Apat na walls lang. Nakaka-baliw. So gumawa na lang ako ng horror. Kami ni Alex, pareho kami ng humor, so nagbabatuhan lang kami ng idea. Napadali ang proseso.”



Through the years that they’ve known each other, Fifth and Alex traveled together far and wide. From Baguio City, they went to Thailand, Taiwan and all the way to New York in 2019, when ExorSis was conceptualized. Alex suggested that Fifth come up with a script for a new film project with the sisters.



Fifth made his directorial debut back in 2015 in the light romance, Nakalimutan Ko Nang Kalimutan Ka, which also topbilled Alex with Vin Abrenica. Recently, Fifth worked at the helm of the Diego Loyzaga-Barbie Imperial romantic drama, Dulo.



In ExorSis, Fifth acknowledged Alex helped in “collaborating and cooperating” in some of the comic scenes in the film. He finds it easier to direct a film when he also pens the story.



“Alex and I started brainstorming on movie concepts and scripts at that time,” the young director shares. “Mahilig kasi akong mag-kwento sa kanya.



“Since kailangan ko din ng pera, gumawa ako ng script. Comedy ang original script, but when the pandemic came, mas madaling gawin ang horror. Konti lang ang tao sa mga eksena at konti lang ang kailangang lugar.”



Although Toni and Alex supply the comedy part, the horror, drama and the rest of the aspects of ExorSis are credited to its megman.



“Ang movie, ‘pag pinanood mo siya, hindi mo mararamdaman that it was shot during the pandemic,” Fifth points out. “Ang mga cast, ang taas ng mga bato nila at atake sa mga eksena. Super happy ako na nakagawa ako ng ganitong movie.”



ExorSis is the first production of Toni’s TinCan Productions for Viva Films. The outfit carries the nickname of Toni, “Tin,” or how people close to her call her, attached to a positive word.



“TinCan do it or TinCan also venture into something positive,” Toni explains. “Paul suggested that so I can grow as an artist. So that I also know what goes behind the scene and what goes behind the production. I’m also part of the producer of the movie.”



Toni started to have a different admiration for production people once she also tried her hand at bankrolling a film project.



“Mas na-realize ko, ang kabuuan ng pelikula, hindi lang sa artista. Hanggang cameramen, utility, gaffer, lighting, lahat importante ang trabaho nila. Mas nagkaroon ako ng deeper love, appreciation at respect sa film set when I also started to produce.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX GONZAGA
                                                      FIFTH SOLOMON
                                                      MMFF
                                                      TONI GONZAGA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso star Marian Rivera confirmed rumors that she will be a part of the 70th Miss Universe judging panel to be held in Israel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian accepts the challenge to be Miss Universe judge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian accepts the challenge to be Miss Universe judge


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
She is a stunner. Her Eurasian beauty would give her an easy ticket to enter a pageant screening. She could have joined this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
After signing an endorsement deal with Medic Hair For Men, Martinez is poised to be its very first celebrity ambassador.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deo Gracias&rsquo; richly satisfying cuisine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deo Gracias’ richly satisfying cuisine


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
I had the opportunity to try two new restaurants that recently opened in the “Scouts” area of Quezon City: Deo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbie on relationship with Diego: &lsquo;We chose to be strong&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbie on relationship with Diego: ‘We chose to be strong’


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Perhaps, every couple goes through a rough patch that could deepen or damage the relationship. But Barbie and Diego’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray resumes online course&nbsp;with Nas Academy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray resumes online course with Nas Academy


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Catriona Gray has finally opened her online course "How to be a Beauty Queen" after postponing it due to Nas Academy's controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Newlyweds Ara Mina, Dave Almarinez on the business of love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Newlyweds Ara Mina, Dave Almarinez on the business of love


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A mentor is often thought of as a boss, colleague, or professor who helps someone build a strong career. But the very core...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2021 officially names Filipinos Marian Rivera, Patrick Starrr as selection committee members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2021 officially names Filipinos Marian Rivera, Patrick Starrr as selection committee members


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Upon arriving in Eilat from their pilgrims tours in Jerusalem, the Miss Universe candidates went down and dirty on the banks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Grand Vietnam Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien bested 58 other hopefuls to be crowned as the 9th Miss Grand International 2021 at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with