Catriona Gray resumes online courseÂ with Nas Academy

Catriona Gray resumes online course with Nas Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray resumes her online course “How to Be a Queen” in partnership with Nas Academy.

The digital class promises to teach participants to discover and hone their own inner queens. It can be recalled that the classes were postponed when content creator Nas Yassin, founder of Nas Academy, drew flak as he had a misunderstanding with respected tribe tattoo artist Whang-od.

The global edtech platform opened the Catriona Gray Academy last November, with almost 1,000 registered students aspiring to follow the footsteps of a beauty queen.

The beauty queen delighted her students in an immersive night of virtual fun, festivities, and entertainment during the “Meet-the-Creator” segment.

“I am so proud of what you guys have built together there, because at the end of the day the course is just a course but the way that you apply it, the things that you’ve learned how you share and encourage and uplift each other and how you go on to share your own learnings, your own experience with other people is what it’s all about.” Gray told her students.

Catriona’s online course centers on confidence-building and personality development, where participants are coached on making a powerful first impression.

The course is meant to train students to be the best versions of themselves, as Cat shares comprehensive lessons on answering difficult questions, as well as dealing with harsh criticisms and polarizing topics. The class is also poised to champion in training its students to lead social causes. These lessons are set to crete "all-around queen personas" of the students.

The course even touches on topics like managing emotional wellness by handling anxiety and self-doubt in healthy ways.

“We are delighted that Catriona’s students finally got a chance to complete their experience with this Meet the Creator session. She is one of the most admired in our roster of creator educators,” Jacqueline Maye Lim, Nas Academy’s Country Head for the Philippines, shared.

“I’m so proud to be part of this, to be part of this group, and to have this connection with each and everyone of you; it’s just so so special to me.” Catrina concluded.

