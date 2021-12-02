Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored

MANILA, Philippines — In the midst of rumors that she will be one of the judges at the upcoming 70th Miss Universe, Kapuso actress Marian Rivera posted a cryptic post in her social media account.

In her Instagram account, Marian posted a photo of her wearing a red gown.

"Honored. #Grateful," Marian captioned the post.

She added a crown and galaxy emojis in her post, fueling speculations that she is judging the most prestigous pageant in the world.

Celebrities such as Julie Anne San Jose, Kim Molina and Aiko Melendez commented their excitement for Marian.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Israel on December 12.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov recently said that the pageant will push through despite the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The country has one confirmed case of Omicron.

