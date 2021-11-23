How Liza Soberano gained courage to â€˜start speaking upâ€™


































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
How Liza Soberano gained courage to ‘start speaking up’
                        

                           
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
How Liza Soberano gained courage to 'start speaking up'
Liza on using her social media for social change and awareness: ‘When I started getting support from my supporters and from the people who were, maybe, just happy with what I had shared, that’s when I realized that words are really powerful. Now, I don’t wanna stop as long as I know that I’m helping a lot of people benefit from what it is that I’m saying or doing.’
Photo from Liza Soberano’s Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano talks freely and honestly about anything. She also uses her social media as a platform for social change and awareness.



“Honestly, for me, social media is such a scary place and that’s why before the pandemic, I was always very cautious about sharing my opinions on certain issues but I guess during the pandemic, when I couldn’t just sit back and watch everything happen like my mother being attacked, other people being attacked also, I kinda gained the courage and the strength to start speaking up and to start being vocal,” said Liza during our virtual chat on Kumu’s The Best Talk.



She continued, “And when I started getting support from my supporters and from the people who were, maybe, just happy with what I had shared, that’s when I realized that words are really powerful. I mean, I know this ever since before, but I didn’t know with my own strength until then and now I don’t wanna stop as long as I know that I’m helping a lot of people benefit from what it is that I’m saying or what it is that I’m doing, then, I’m willing to risk it all as long as I am helping someone.”



No topic is seemingly off-limits to her because Liza is even ready to let everyone know what her response would be if her boyfriend Enrique Gil pops the question on bended knees.



“I can answer that so easily, yes!” declared Liza in a jovial tone that made netizens (tuned in to the show) ecstatic.



Liza and Enrique recently celebrated their seventh anniversary at The Farm At San Benito in Batangas with the former sharing how the special occasion once again became a perfect moment for them to reminisce about the past and talk about the future.



“It was great. It was a huge milestone for us. I mean, every year is a huge milestone. We were really reflecting on our younger days, I would say (laughs). We were reminiscing about Forevermore, where we got to first meet each other. And we were just thinking about how much we have grown individually and together. It’s such a beautiful thing to think about.”



It is said that in any relationship, consistent communication is vital to building a lasting life together. And that’s one thing Liza and Enrique exactly do to keep a healthy relationship. Liza said they also got to talk about their goals.



“I think it was more about what we want to do in the future, like in the years to come. It was more about planning on what’s in store for next year or what we wish or hope for in our relationship like in the next five years. We had a lot of reflections.”



When it comes to marriage, the Kapamilya actress said that they talk about it “even not on our anniversary.”







Liza with boyfriend Enrique Gil.







In one of my conversations with Enrique, he also mentioned that they are seriously talking about settling down. But they are taking things step by step. They both know marriage is a life-long commitment.



“It’s what actually I really appreciate about him because ever since the beginning, he would always tell me like, ‘You know, I’m not getting into this relationship just to have a girlfriend. I really like this (relationship) to go somewhere.’ I was a bit young when I got into this relationship and very immature, and, so we would argue over the slightest mistake. And me, I would wanna give up in the relationship but he’d say why do you just give up because of some small things? That made me realize that if you really love someone, you have to accept some of the smaller things you don’t agree on and you just have to learn together. You have to be able to get through the storm together.”



Embracing each other’s strengths and weaknesses yields amazing results. In LizQuen’s case, their love for each other becomes deeper. But do they still argue?



“We don’t quarrel that often and when we do, it’s actually still about really small things like when I’m about to get my period and I’m just like ultrasensitive, that’s when we, more like, tend to argue but that’s probably once a month (laughs).”



I asked Liza if Quen is the jealous type and she stressed that there is no reason for him to be jealous since she’s at home all the time. She described him as “very protective. He’s always been like that, (he’s) also very protective of his mom, his sister, (and) my sister.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

