Three acts join forces in This Bandang Juans

This Bandang Juans is set to perform in an online concert, which will stream via KTX.ph, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV tonight. Filmed at the historic Metropolitan Theater in the heart of Manila and directed by Paul Basinillo, the show will feature some of the biggest hit songs that emerged these past few years.

Now, there is a very good chance that even devoted music fans out there have not yet heard of this group called This Bandang Juans. The fact is it does not exist. The name is a play on the names of three of the most popular hitmaking groups of today. Think of views, streams and downloads by the millions.

This Bandang Juans is made up of This Band, Bandang Lapis and The Juans. These are three acts, among others, which keep the music going nowadays despite the lack of live gigs, sales of physical recordings and a world at war with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Juans

This Band, which got its name from the eureka expression, “This is it!” or in this case, “This i

s the Band,” broke out late in 2018 with the monster seller, Kahit Ayaw Mo Na. Latest tally has the song with over 50 million views on YouTube and over 106.8 million streams on Spotify and still counting.

This Band is made up of lead singer Andrea Manzano, guitar player and head songwriter Euwie Von Loria, keyboard player Melvin Carson, lead guitarist Raymart Gubat, bassist Miccael Galvan and drummer John Macaranas.

This Band turned out to be no one-hit wonder. The group has since then continued the success of Kahit Ayaw Mo Na with Hindi Na Nga, 76 million streams; Di Na Babalik, 43.3 million; and Nang Iwan, 16.5 million.

Years from now, when those around today remember this uncertain time, they will also hear the sound of Kabilang Buhay by Bandang Lapis. The tear-jerking tune about the death of a loved one took social media by storm early last year, 50.1 million views on YouTube, 63.4 million views on Wish Bus and 35.4 million streams on Spotify. The song made stars out of total unknowns who just wanted to make music.

The still very surprised about their success members of Bandang Lapis are Lesther Abano on lead vocals, Mark Jay Nievas, Ryan Paul Marangga and Lenrey Jamorol Beltran on guitars, Leandro Repuno on drums, Jomari Luna on keyboards, and Mark Ivan Morallos, the spoken word and rap expert.

Huge fans of the iconic band Eraserheads, Bandang Lapis decided to become the pencil of the eraser, hence they are the Bandang Lapis. Like their idols, they are now collecting hits of their own. Kabilang Buhay was followed by Sana’y di na Lang, Nang Dumating Ka and Kung Sa’n Ka Masaya.

Bandang Lapis

Completing the threesome is The Juans, which has over 140 million streams for their songs on Spotify. Everybody out there must have surely heard their songs. Hindi Tayo Pwede, Istorya, Pangalawang Bitaw, Atin ang Mundo, Magkasama, Nasayang Lang and the recent additions, Anghel and Dulo.

The Juans are so named because they want to be regular guys like the Pinoy Juan, as in the everyman Juan de la Cruz. But they also want to inspire others, show that regular guys or regular Juans can also succeed. And so, they have now became The Juans who made it big. These Juans are vocalists Carl Guevarra and Japs Mendoza, RJ Cruz on rhythm guitar, Chael Adriano on bass and Joshua Coronel on drums.

And so This Band, Bandang Lapis and The Juans will be This Bandang Juans for one night only. Aside from performing their hits, the show will also feature grand production numbers where all of them will perform together and best of all exchange hits. Wonder how Kabilang Buhay will sound from Carl Guevarra or Andrea Manzano.

Tickets to This Bandang Juans are priced at P399 for KTX and $9.99 on IWant TFC IPTV.