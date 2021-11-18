
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
A prayerful moment with Waterwalk
                        

                           
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
A prayerful moment with Waterwalk
Waterwalk is the first single out of Waterwalk Records. It was probably named after the label or vice versa, the label after the song. It is a soaring ballad performed superbly by Morissette, who has this title of Asia’s Phoenix and is now making major waves. Waterwalk derives from the Biblical story of Jesus walking on the water.
Prayer is sometimes all that we have to get by nowadays. Happy to say that there can never be enough of prayer. The more you pray, the better you feel. And I just got a major prayer boost listening to this new song Waterwalk by Morissette.



I admit that being in the music business for as long as I have there is the danger of becoming jaded. So when I was told about this new label, Waterwalk Records that makes Christian music, I thought, OK, welcome, we can use more help reaching the ears of heaven these days. And then I listened to Waterwalk.



Waterwalk is the first single out of Waterwalk Records. It was probably named after the label or vice versa, the label after the song. It is a soaring ballad performed superbly by Morissette, who has this title of Asia’s Phoenix and is now making major waves.



Waterwalk derives from the Biblical story of Jesus walking on the water. The sight so scared His apostles who thought they were seeing a ghost. But He calmed them and said that they, too, could walk on water if they had faith. The apostle Peter got out of the boat they were in and began to walk on the water towards Jesus.



And Peter was indeed walking on the water. But then fear gripped him. His faith faltered and he started to sink. Jesus raised him up and kindly admonished the apostle, “O ye, of little faith.” Peter later developed great faith. He went on to become a great apostle, the first Pope and he himself performed many miracles.



Waterwalk could have been just a nice, rather ordinary song. But then, composer Jungee Marcelo had written lyrics that can only be described as inspired. With the lesson on the miracle of Jesus’ walking on the water set against the pretty melody, Waterwalk became a profound, spiritual moment.



“Waterwalk and tread by faith/ my anchor holds and grips the solid rock/ I waterwalk and trail these waves/ be still my soul and know that you are God/ for you will keep me in perfect peace…my solace, my fortress.”



“My mind will fix on your matchless grace/ my fairest Lord Jesus/ when the darkness fills my senses/ oh I know you’ll see me through/ Lord, no matter what/ I waterwalk to you/ I waterwalk…oh Lord, I waterwalk to you.”



Jungee has been performing, writing songs, arranging and producing records and even dancing for almost 40 years. He started his career with a Christian song, Pintong Mahiwaga. He has since then worked with most of the big stars, from Gary Valenciano to Daniel Padilla, from Sharon Cuneta to Kathryn Bernardo.



Jungee, now a multi-awarded composer, never faltered in his faith over the years and would occasionally release inspirational recordings. He is now best known for tunes like Nasa Iyo na ang Lahat, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo and Salbabida. Nice songs all. But nicer still that he has done another Christian song and it is Waterwalk. This is Jungee’s career’s best so far. Listen and experience a blessing.



Waterwalk Records is going all out for Christian music and it is off to a good start with Waterwalk. The song will be followed by 11 new singles within the next few months. All of these will be original works by Filipino artist and will also be distributed by Sony Music in other countries in Southeast Asia.



Next on tap will be Mapayapa, a collaboration between Christian worship band Gloryfall and singer-songwriter Hazel Faith. There are also rapper and actor Jericho Arceo and Stell of SB19, who will release a joint single. Nathan Huang from the band ‘of Mercury,’ formerly Lee Simon Brown, Cola Cabalcar, Kent Charcos, Cherise Katriel, and Sam & Steff and from Ariel Tsai, a popular Taiwanese singer-songwriter, pianist, and YouTube star.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

