Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Disney is celebrating the second anniversary of its streaming platform Disney+ with a flurry of announcements on future projects that will be arriving next year.

With Disney+ further expanding their Asian market by launching in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is highly anticipated that the platform will be available in the Philippines in 2022 — just in time for the new releases.

The biggest announcements for Disney+ Day came their money-making subsidiary Marvel Studios, which unveiled a first look at upcoming live-action shows "Moon Knight," "She-Hulk," "Ms. Marvel," and "Secret Invasion."

Marvel Studios has also greenlit "Agatha: House of Harkness," a "Wandavision" spinoff series for Kathryn Hahn's character which garnered her an Emmy nomination, and "Echo" which is a spinoff series of the "Hawkeye" series debuting in a few days.

On the animation front, a "Marvel Zombies" series has been pushed inspired by an episode from "What If...?"—which was officially announced to have a second season—while "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" will take a look at the MCU's Peter Parker's journey to becoming Spider-Man.

In similar comic news, Disney announced they were bringing back the 90s "X-Men" series, now bearing the name "X-Men '97" to continue where the series left off and involve some of the original voice actors—the series will drop on Disney+ in 2023.

No new clips for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" were shown, but the upcoming "Star Wars" show unveiled concept drawings and behind-the-scenes footage of Hayden Christensen, teasing that his Darth Vader may have another epic lightsaber battle with Ewan McGregor's Kenobi.

For their original projects, Disney has given tentative release dates for the "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted," the live-action "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," the live-action "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others, and "Hocus Pocus 2" starring original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Surprise announcements from Disney+ Day were the development of a live-action "Spiderwick Chronicles" series as seen in pieces of concept art, and a "Predator" prequel entitled "Prey" set 300 years in the past that will stream on subsidiary platform Hulu.