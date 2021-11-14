MÃ¥neskin: Rock music is coming back!

Måneskin: Rock music is coming back!

Måneskin believes that rock music is coming back.

“I think that slowly maybe it is coming back. The fact that this kind of music is doing great again is proving people and bands that maybe they want to do it, but they get told by the labels that it is not possible,” replied bassist Victoria De Angelis when asked about the era of rock culture “becoming unpopular in the last decade” in a global media conference.

Powerful bands like Måneskin (pronounced as “moan-EH-skin”) will “give them hope, to be free on what to do and whatever they like.”

Victoria also shared how cool it is that they see their fans texting them and saying, “They are starting to buy their instruments, starting off bands and stuff like that and that’s like insane. I think that maybe this can help.”

The flamboyant Italian rock band, composed of frontman Damiano David, Victoria, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, is bringing back rock ‘n roll with its “raw, energetic and distorted sound,” defying gender stereotypes with the androgynous outfits.

From being “buskers” performing in the streets of Rome in 2015, the four-piece officially became a band a year later. They had their first international break after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the song Zitti e buoni.

Today, Måneskin is fast becoming “one of the most popular rock bands of the new generation.”

With billion streams across digital music platforms and sold-out concerts, Måneskin is charting the rock music back in the mainstream music scene, notably with its global hits I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE, The Four Season’s cover Beggin’, and the latest MAMMAMIA.

According to the media release, the music video for I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE gained 6.7 million streams in just 24 hours on YouTube after its worldwide premiere last July 15.

The band also became No. 1 on Spotify Global Top 50 Chart with Beggin’, along with I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE cracking the UK Singles Chart – both songs in Top 10, making Måneskin the “the first Italian band in the history of music to crack the UK Top Ten Chart with two singles at the same time.”

So far, Beggin’ has charted Top 10 in 63 countries, I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE in 35 and the band also achieved 24 platinum and 16 gold certifications from around the globe.

The single MAMMAMIA debuted at No. 24 on Spotify’s Global Chart. “It’s the highest debut amongst all the new Friday releases and the band’s highest one so far.”

Måneskin released its first album Il ballo della vita in 2018 and just last March, it launched the second album Teatro d’ira – Vol. I.

When the band members recently announced their European “LOUD KIDS” tour, tickets got sold out in just two hours.

On top of that, Måneskin (Danish for “moonlight”) has also been nominated at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) happening in Budapest, Hungary on Nov. 14 (Nov. 15 at 3 a.m., Manila time with same-day broadcast at 8 p.m.) as Best Group and Best Rock.

Måneskin makes history as the “first Italian artist to be nominated in three categories (including Best Italian Act) and the first ever for an Italian band to be nominated Best Group and Best Rock.

MAMMAMIA, produced by Fabrizio Ferraguzzo and the band itself, was “live recorded to keep the sound raw and rough.” With the track, the Italian musicians showed their “ironic side for the first time.”

“Despite being a rock song, the track also brings dance and club vibes, starting with a strong bass’ riff and a rhythmic drum. The tongue-in-cheek lyrics talk about people’s perception of your behavior, while your intentions and thoughts are truly different,” the group said in a statement.

Victoria shared in a virtual call that they had “fun doing it.”

“It’s a very silly song, very careless. Whenever we do something like this, we just try to have fun and enjoy it. So we’re very happy about the results… This song came out very naturally,” she added. MAMMAMIA was penned right after the band won the Eurovision.

Damiano admitted they received a lot of attention after bagging the grand prize in the songwriting competition. They felt great but there were also people who were “criticizing” them.

“I wanted to translate that in the lyrics of the song because it happens a lot of times. You think that you are doing something great but people just don’t understand it, they give bad judgements and bad comments,” said Damiano.

The chorus talks more about the “sexual life, sometimes the people have their preferences that may be weird or strange,” he added.

MAMMAMIA, a common expression in Italy, is the band’s ironic take on Italian stereotypes.

“We wanted to make fun of the (Italian) stereotype because we feel that we are very, very far from that stereotype.? People always talk about how we act on the stage and outside the stage. We are accused of being savage guys… We are hot because we are Italians (laughs). All natural,” Damiano asserted.