
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review
                        

                           
BLITZ REVIEW - Juaniyo Arcellana - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review
Months ago the long missing Big Bad Wolf book sale finally surfaced, this time online like most other things, and among the books in catalogue was Marvel heroes’ Doctor Strange, the Prelude (Corona Pilgrim-Fornes-Ablutov), featuring one of the lesser-known entities of that universe.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Word has it that a new Marvel movie is heading our way, The Eternals, representing a fine cross-section of superheroes never before seen on the big or little screen, with accent on inclusiveness. South Asian, gay, Chinese, among others, get to wield their superpowers in an age of political correctness and Netflix controversy involving a black comedian aligning with TERFs (trans exclusionary radical feminists).



Not to get us started on endless debate and polemics, but months ago the long missing Big Bad Wolf book sale finally surfaced, this time online like most other things, and among the books in catalogue was Marvel heroes’ Doctor Strange, the Prelude (Corona Pilgrim-Fornes-Ablutov), featuring one of the lesser-known entities of that universe. Prior to this, our idea of Doctor Strange was an absent-minded professor emeritus in Silliman University, who has lost his cellphone countless times in pedicabs.



The Marvel version at least in the prologue is not of such tragicomic proportions, but drift is clear in opening chapters that this master of the mystic arts is no pushover, even has a small platoon of like-minded students trained in the supernatural craft steeped in arcana handed down by the so-called ancient one.



They have quite memorable names and monikers, too, such as Wong, Tina Minoru, Daniel Drumm and Baron Mordo, who fight alongside Strange else choose the path of betrayal, anything is possible in the black arts and balance of power is forever tricky. The doctor himself was actually a surgeon, although not exactly a subscriber of the Hippocratic oath, and a car accident that renders his hands useless in delicate operations pushes him in search of the ancient one to try and alleviate his situation.



What follows are roller-coaster battles and subplots diverging into the third eye of Strange that can actually see other dimensional monsters on New York City pavements, as if meta gone awry and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a squirt named Zuckerberg makes a cameo in the movie due for release in May next year, vs the multiverse of madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch essaying the role of the doctor.



In the comics acquired through Big Bad, it is evident that the Marvel illustrators are again in fine form, visual splash in lavish detail, makes you almost want to inspect the corners of panels for small clues or tips to the forthcoming winning lotto combination. References can be made to the old Heavy Metal issues stashed somewhere in the strange apartment, although admittedly not as sexist or prone to gaslighting, or even recent drawings by the resurgent bohemian Roxlee posted on meta that depict Sisyphus pushing the ball of multiverse.



A final episode in the comics version that runs four chapters of mind-boggling inks and letterings has Strange and arch enemy Mordo taken back to the beginning of the universe by a master neutral entity named Sise-neg, whose awesome powers invoke no chopped liver. Again, one might recall past great scenes of cinema, Marvel universe version, such as Magneto raising a whole stadium into the air, unnaturally empty considering that this was pre-pandemic, or Spiderman and his sticky webs saving a train from hurtling off elevated tracks and its passengers into certain death, or even the spectacular demise of Jean Grey in one X-Men installment, which made everyone wonder in the midst of spurred romance, did she really?



Here Strange and Mordo come to a kind of rapprochement, though not in any way final else pre-empt any possibility for yet another sequel, rather the baron seems shell-shocked having been taken back to the start of creation by Genesis turned backwards, and the doctor being doctor of the mystic arts is able to handle it better.



Special effects galore and then some, which can only be seen on the big or little screen if not on the excellently drawn comics panel, the cosmic throwback that foretells the multiverse. What is this madness called, and isn’t it just the ailment that Doctor Strange can cure?



The comics could also mean trying to rescue an irretrievable past, not only get back to where we once belonged, but to see clearly wherever it is we’re going. Strange days move on in a world without end.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      REVIEW
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Kapamilya artists Jayson Gainza, Janus del Prado and Miles Ocampo will be joining new Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
International music star Taylor Swift broke the internet by releasing the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album "Red" including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian &lsquo;destined&rsquo; to present  of triumph
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian ‘destined’ to present  of triumph


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marian Rivera and her Tadhana team continue to be a source of compelling stories about Filipinos here and abroad. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 8 finalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 8 finalists


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the eight official entries of the annual festival on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship


                              

                                                                  By Andrew Marszal |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Los Angeles judge Friday terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears' life for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ariella is latest beauty queen to turn bonafide drama actress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ariella is latest beauty queen to turn bonafide drama actress


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Gone are the days when beauty queens are cast as the leading lady in a sitcom or the damsel in distress.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US artist records Jaya&rsquo;s hit, OPM Christmas song
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US artist records Jaya’s hit, OPM Christmas song


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino-American singing or recording the Tagalog romantic ballad of an Original Pilipino Music artist is perhaps not really...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Little Mix returns with new album, single
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Little Mix returns with new album, single


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
International girl band Little Mix announced their return to the music scene with their new single “No.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with