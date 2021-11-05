
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
BINI & BGYO to ‘end this year with a bang’
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
BINI & BGYO to â€˜end this year with a bangâ€™
BINI members are Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena
STAR /  File
                        

                        
BINI and BGYO are feeling excited, at the same time, nervous about their first-ever sibling concert this weekend.



The P-pop girl and boy bands under ABS-CBN have been deep in preparations and training for their “historic” two-day virtual show dubbed One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert.



“(We are both) excited and nervous. Excited because we are together again on one stage. This is a big event for us. Nervous because andami naming inaral na piyesa and of course, we want everything to be polished kaya may kaba po sa amin,” said Jhoanna of BINI in a recent virtual call.



Gelo of BGYO, on the other hand, shared how happy and proud they are of each other because “we’ve had this dream for a long time,” adding, “finally, here is another milestone that we’re going to achieve together as a group.”







BGYO members are Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate.







“Along with the positive emotions we’re feeling right now, hindi pa rin mawawala yung pressure kasi siyempre malapit na, tapos marami nga kaming inaaral. Kasabay ‘nun dapat maging happy lang talaga kami. Enjoy lang namin yung bawat moment kasi minsan lang talaga ‘tong mangyari sa amin,” he also said.



BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate, while BINI members are Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena.



“To the next level talaga ang preparations and efforts. Kahit pagod na pagod na po kami, kahit sukong-suko na kami sa bawat piyesa namin, pinu-push pa rin namin sarili namin. Whenever we feel tired, we just think that this is gonna be our first-ever concert, so it really has to be worth it,” said Stacey.



The groups are dedicating the concert to their loved ones and fan groups also called BLOOMS and ACEs.



Gwen enthused, “Besides the physical (aspect), yung sa skills po namin, pinaghahandaan po namin. ‘Yung puso namin, hinanda din po namin para dito kaya abangan niyo po ang concert.”



She noted how they struggled for several years to reach this point and “so, we’re very excited to show everyone what we have worked so hard for. ”



Akira, on the other hand, said that their rehearsals for the concert were a whole different level.



“Kahit sobrang daming kailangang aralin, magkaibang repertoire sa isang araw. Parang nakakahilo siya, nakakapagod at the same time. Pero hinahanda namin yung utak ‘tsaka sarili namin for the concert kasi alam namin na magiging sobrang saya lang ‘nun kapag nandun na kami. Kaya kakayanin namin ‘to,” he said.



They also revealed how close they’ve become while preparing for this major event. Gelo shared, “Hindi nawawala kapag nagta-training tayo is ‘yung tawanan talaga. Dun tayo nakakapulot ng energy para i-push pa yung sarili natin.”



Hence, despite the challenges, they are pushing themselves to the extreme because this concert is the product of their sacrifices throughout the years.



They are looking forward to finally stage a show together as groups, “Excited na kami na maipakita sa lahat ng supporters and family namin lahat ng pinaghirapan namin and lahat ‘yun ginawa namin na may puso,” expressed JL.



The P-pop artists are also excited for the live band and to perform with the backup dancers and other artists they’ve collaborated with, as per Colet.



“It’s a culmination of our talents, what we have gone through since we started as a group. Especially na patapos na po ‘yung year, we were gonna end this year with a bang,” declared Aiah.



On being likened to K-pop idol groups, Gelo said that they “don’t compare (ourselves to them) since we have our own identity. When it comes to K-pop artists, hindi naman talaga natin ma-de-deny na sobrang talented nila ‘tsaka sobrang patok sila sa buong mundo. Siguro tini-treat namin siya as healthy competition kasi hindi kami nag-se-settle sa local scene lang. Ang goal namin ever since is to go worldwide.”



As for being compared to fellow P-pop bands, BINI and BGYO said they would rather focus on their groups.



“Kapag nangyayari ‘yan sa amin, nag-uusap-usap kami, pinagku-kuwentuhan namin yung bagay kung saan kami nagsimula. Nagku-kuwentuhan kami para ma-remind kami kung saan kami dapat grateful. We should focus on our own group,” explained Gelo.



“We just focus on our strengths,” echoed Jhoanna. “We celebrate other people’s successes and the competition po kasi hindi po yan hinahanap sa ibang tao, dapat sa sarili mo ‘yan.”



BINI members still want to “achieve more” as music artists and hope to see their fan groups become united, Mikha told The STAR.



Mikki added, “We are hoping in the future, maging united din po ang ACEs. Hopefully, we get to perform around the world. And hopefully, the pandemic ends and we get to win awards for everyone.”



BINI and BGYO recently launched their chart-topping albums Born to Win and The Light, respectively.



The guest artists who will be joining the One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert are AC Bonifacio, Kritiko and KZ Tandingan for the show tomorrow, Nov. 6, while on Nov. 7, BINI and BGYO will present more live collabs, sub-unit performances, powerful vocal showcases, and a fan meet on KTX.PH.



After their sibling concert, BINI and BGYO will also be performing live for their international fans at the 1MX Ultimate Music Festival in Dubai on Dec. 3.



(Purchase your tickets now to watch One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert on Nov. 6 and 7 on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BGYO
                                                      BINI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne won two second top spots in both the Head to Head challenge and swimsuit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court fines seven for anti-Semitic abuse of Miss France runner-up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court fines seven for anti-Semitic abuse of Miss France runner-up


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A French court on Wednesday fined seven people for a torrent of anti-Semitic abuse on social media aimed at the runner-up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Siya dapat si Daniel Padilla ngayon': Cristy Fermin feels sorry for Albie Casi&ntilde;o
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Siya dapat si Daniel Padilla ngayon': Cristy Fermin feels sorry for Albie Casiño


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that she felt pity for Albie Casiño for the actor's past...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Swedish pop sensation ABBA announced Wednesday that they were pausing promotion of an upcoming show for 24 hours, after two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We did it!': Emmanuelle Vera wins as Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We did it!': Emmanuelle Vera wins as Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera joins the Reina Hispanoamericana court with a 3rd runner-up finish at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vilma at 68: &lsquo;I try to be the best version of myself&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vilma at 68: ‘I try to be the best version of myself’


                              

                                                                  By Baby K. Jimenez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
She’s tested. Verified. Six decades of royal entertainment reign with an extended rapt audience to her political c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olivia tops nominations at 2021 AMAs  z
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olivia tops nominations at 2021 AMAs  z


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pinoy pride is flying high at the 2021 American Music Awards. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gal Gadot to portray Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gal Gadot to portray Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is in talks to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action remake of their iconic movie "Snow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Prince Andrew sex case civil trial likely late 2022: US judge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prince Andrew sex case civil trial likely late 2022: US judge


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A sexual assault lawsuit brought against Britain's Prince Andrew is expected to go to trial before a New York jury towards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Rust' shooting may have been sabotage, say armorer's lawyers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Rust' shooting may have been sabotage, say armorer's lawyers


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawyers representing the woman who loaded Alec Baldwin's gun said an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with