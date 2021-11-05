BINI & BGYO to â€˜end this year with a bangâ€™

BINI & BGYO to ‘end this year with a bang’

BINI and BGYO are feeling excited, at the same time, nervous about their first-ever sibling concert this weekend.

The P-pop girl and boy bands under ABS-CBN have been deep in preparations and training for their “historic” two-day virtual show dubbed One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert.

“(We are both) excited and nervous. Excited because we are together again on one stage. This is a big event for us. Nervous because andami naming inaral na piyesa and of course, we want everything to be polished kaya may kaba po sa amin,” said Jhoanna of BINI in a recent virtual call.

Gelo of BGYO, on the other hand, shared how happy and proud they are of each other because “we’ve had this dream for a long time,” adding, “finally, here is another milestone that we’re going to achieve together as a group.”

“Along with the positive emotions we’re feeling right now, hindi pa rin mawawala yung pressure kasi siyempre malapit na, tapos marami nga kaming inaaral. Kasabay ‘nun dapat maging happy lang talaga kami. Enjoy lang namin yung bawat moment kasi minsan lang talaga ‘tong mangyari sa amin,” he also said.

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate, while BINI members are Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena.

“To the next level talaga ang preparations and efforts. Kahit pagod na pagod na po kami, kahit sukong-suko na kami sa bawat piyesa namin, pinu-push pa rin namin sarili namin. Whenever we feel tired, we just think that this is gonna be our first-ever concert, so it really has to be worth it,” said Stacey.

The groups are dedicating the concert to their loved ones and fan groups also called BLOOMS and ACEs.

Gwen enthused, “Besides the physical (aspect), yung sa skills po namin, pinaghahandaan po namin. ‘Yung puso namin, hinanda din po namin para dito kaya abangan niyo po ang concert.”

She noted how they struggled for several years to reach this point and “so, we’re very excited to show everyone what we have worked so hard for. ”

Akira, on the other hand, said that their rehearsals for the concert were a whole different level.

“Kahit sobrang daming kailangang aralin, magkaibang repertoire sa isang araw. Parang nakakahilo siya, nakakapagod at the same time. Pero hinahanda namin yung utak ‘tsaka sarili namin for the concert kasi alam namin na magiging sobrang saya lang ‘nun kapag nandun na kami. Kaya kakayanin namin ‘to,” he said.

They also revealed how close they’ve become while preparing for this major event. Gelo shared, “Hindi nawawala kapag nagta-training tayo is ‘yung tawanan talaga. Dun tayo nakakapulot ng energy para i-push pa yung sarili natin.”

Hence, despite the challenges, they are pushing themselves to the extreme because this concert is the product of their sacrifices throughout the years.

They are looking forward to finally stage a show together as groups, “Excited na kami na maipakita sa lahat ng supporters and family namin lahat ng pinaghirapan namin and lahat ‘yun ginawa namin na may puso,” expressed JL.

The P-pop artists are also excited for the live band and to perform with the backup dancers and other artists they’ve collaborated with, as per Colet.

“It’s a culmination of our talents, what we have gone through since we started as a group. Especially na patapos na po ‘yung year, we were gonna end this year with a bang,” declared Aiah.

On being likened to K-pop idol groups, Gelo said that they “don’t compare (ourselves to them) since we have our own identity. When it comes to K-pop artists, hindi naman talaga natin ma-de-deny na sobrang talented nila ‘tsaka sobrang patok sila sa buong mundo. Siguro tini-treat namin siya as healthy competition kasi hindi kami nag-se-settle sa local scene lang. Ang goal namin ever since is to go worldwide.”

As for being compared to fellow P-pop bands, BINI and BGYO said they would rather focus on their groups.

“Kapag nangyayari ‘yan sa amin, nag-uusap-usap kami, pinagku-kuwentuhan namin yung bagay kung saan kami nagsimula. Nagku-kuwentuhan kami para ma-remind kami kung saan kami dapat grateful. We should focus on our own group,” explained Gelo.

“We just focus on our strengths,” echoed Jhoanna. “We celebrate other people’s successes and the competition po kasi hindi po yan hinahanap sa ibang tao, dapat sa sarili mo ‘yan.”

BINI members still want to “achieve more” as music artists and hope to see their fan groups become united, Mikha told The STAR.

Mikki added, “We are hoping in the future, maging united din po ang ACEs. Hopefully, we get to perform around the world. And hopefully, the pandemic ends and we get to win awards for everyone.”

BINI and BGYO recently launched their chart-topping albums Born to Win and The Light, respectively.

The guest artists who will be joining the One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert are AC Bonifacio, Kritiko and KZ Tandingan for the show tomorrow, Nov. 6, while on Nov. 7, BINI and BGYO will present more live collabs, sub-unit performances, powerful vocal showcases, and a fan meet on KTX.PH.

After their sibling concert, BINI and BGYO will also be performing live for their international fans at the 1MX Ultimate Music Festival in Dubai on Dec. 3.

(Purchase your tickets now to watch One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert on Nov. 6 and 7 on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.)