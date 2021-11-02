Janine proves that acting indeed runs in her blood

Janine Gutierrez received Best Actress awards from Gawad Urian, Famas, QCinema and Urduja for her acting performance in Babae at Baril. Recently, she won the Rising Star Award at the New York Asian Film Festival for her role in Dito at Doon.

Janine Gutierrez confessed that she couldn’t admit to herself that she wanted to be an actress early on in her acting career. Reason: She felt that there was no more room for her since both sides of her family are venerable names in the entertainment industry.

Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon are Janine’s parents. Her paternal grandparents are Asia’s Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales and Sampaguita Pictures actor Eddie Gutierrez. Janine’s adoptive maternal grandparents, on the other hand, are acting royalty Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon. Add to that her having aunts and uncles like Matet de Leon, Jackie Lou Blanco, Ruffa Gutierrez, Ian de Leon, Tonton Gutierrez and Richard Gutierrez.

No wonder, Janine truly felt so much pressure proving her worth as an actress.

“I was really scared at first knowing how people would compare me to my relatives and it took a long time for me to admit to myself that I love to be part of this (industry),” began Janine during our recent one-on-one on Kumu’s The Best Talk. “’Yung sinasabi ng mga tao na, ah anak s’ya ni… or apo s’ya ni… is something I can’t do anything about. It’s a part of who I am.”

However, the TV and film actress has proven several times that acting runs in her blood. Janine received Best Actress awards from Gawad Urian, Famas, QCinema and Urduja for her acting performance in Babae at Baril. Just recently, she won the Rising Star Award at the New York Asian Film Festival for her role in Dito at Doon.

“I’m so thankful, Tito Boy. Talagang inaral ko (yung character) and it all boils down to hard work,” said Janine on her having clinched the well-deserved acting recognitions. “I think it really just started with having the courage to risk doing different roles.”

“Parang ang tagal Tito Boy for me to have the confidence to really follow my gut and I think that’s what has been blessing me these past two years, na parang sa wakas kaya ko na pakinggan ‘yung sarili ko at kaya ko na ipaglaban ‘yung mga gusto ko talaga dito,” she added.

Janine stars in her first Kapamilya series Marry Me, Marry You, opposite Paulo Avelino.

The 32-year-old actress also expressed gratitude for starring in worthy film projects and working with directors who motivate her to excel in acting.

Janine stars in her first Kapamilya series Marry Me, Marry You, opposite Paulo Avelino. It can be viewed on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TV5 and A2Z Channel.

Interestingly, the actress shared more about love, her process as an actor, her co-star Paulo, and her showbiz crush. Below are excerpts from our conversation.

Let’s talk about your being a Kapamilya. How are you doing?

“I’m so happy Tito Boy. I don’t think that my initial excitement has faded in any way. May pag-kakataon din dito sa lock-in taping that I can’t believe I’m really so excited. I’m grateful.”

Para sa mga nangangarap mag-artista, share with us briefly your process as an actor.

“(I do my) homework talaga. As soon as I get the script, binabasa ko po yan, hinihimay ko yung character ko at lahat ng detalye tungkol sa kanya. Medyo nerdy but I list down all the details on my notes for me to get to know my character well. So, by the time I get to the set, I am ready to listen to the director naman (for any instructions) kasi baon ko na lahat ng alam ko about my character.”

You’re already in character on the set but is there still an opening in your conscious actor moments that you have to listen to last-minute changes — to your director or what your co-actors are giving you?

“Yes, that’s necessary and I was also taught that I should not plan ahead how to attack my role because you need to react or you must respond to where your co-actor is coming from and what is going on in the scene.”

In Marry Me, Marry You, how is it working with Paulo?

“He’s the best. I really like working with Paulo. I remember the first time I had a scene with Pau, rehearsal muna and then nung mag-take, it was like his face suddenly looked different. I told myself, ‘My God! How’s that possible?’ He suddenly became his character, ang galing. Napakahusay n’ya.”

Janine with her parents Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon, and brother Diego during her birthday performance in ASAP.

What was the best acting piece of advice you received, at mula kanino?

“I guess from my mom. Sometimes, I tend to overthink and something is always in my head so I would ask for advice from her. She always tells me to relax and to just be honest in the moment. At the end of the day, it’s really all about honesty.”

Do you believe in marriage?

“Yes.”

Are you talking about marriage now (Rayver Cruz is her boyfriend)?

“I’m not there yet, Tito Boy. Hindi pa ready.”

What comes to mind when you talk about Matteo Guidicelli?

“He’s my crush before, when I was still in high school. He’s a race car driver, di ba? And then I would see him because my dad, nag-re-race din ng cars noon. When I was about to enter showbiz, I was excited kasi nasa GMA pa s’ya noon pero pag-dating na pag-dating ko, nag-ABS na s’ya (laughs).”

But have you met?

“Yes, Tito Boy. We used to work a lot on the same endorsements. Close din s’ya kay Rayver, so we see each other from time to time.”