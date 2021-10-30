'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casiño

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose fired back at Albie Casiño after the actor said that he’s happy that ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann is “super fat.”

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jaclyn pleaded ABS-CBN’s Laurenti Dyogi to stop Albie from talking.

“Nakikiusap ako nananahimik na si Andi... pero may sagot ako overboard din I just want to keep quiet... as a friend sa media ko sa sinasabi pigilan mo yang batang ignorante kaysa magsalita ako,” Jaclyn said.

“Lauren you can stop him or go on (rating) sige mapapahiya kayo kasi lalahatin ko na,” she added.

The award-winning actress also said that she doesn’t want to put her statement on media but she needs to protect her daughter.

“I so adore you wag mo sirain ang pangalan mo jan sa mamang yan. I don't want to put this into media but I am running out of time. Since you put it on media, I have to protect la kami outlet so sorry if I bring it to media. There is no way? You want me to be quiet? Yung Albi Casino. He has to keep his mouth shut,” Jaclyn said.

“Don't use my daughter in your circus. Di niya alam ang pinagsasabi niya,” she added.

Jaclyn also said that Albie domestically abused her daughter while she’s pregnant.

“You want the truth? Gusto mo sabihin ko in public paano mo bugbugin anak ko? Kahit buntis? Try mo ko,” she said.

Albie recently said in a “Pinoy Big Brother” tell-all interview that he’s happy now that Andi is now allegedly “super fat.”

“I’m not going to hold my tongue so you can look good anymore. And my friends just saw her in Siargao and they said she’s super fat so that makes me super happy. I don’t know if that’s bad of me. But it brings me great joy to know she gained a lot of weight now,” he said.

“Yeah, I don’t care. That’s the truth (laughs). Di tayo nagpla-plastikan dito. That’s the way we do it, man. Hindi tayo nakikipagplastikan dito. That’s the last thing we’re going to do,” he added.

