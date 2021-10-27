Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award, alleging that she only won the prestigious award because she attacked President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a recent Facebook live video, Taberna congratulated Ressa but claimed that the award-giving body’s criteria was biased.

“First of all, gusto kong sabihin sa inyo, I’d like to congratulate Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Kaya anong problema natin do’n?” Taberna said.

“So deserving s’ya doon kasi malay n’yo ang requirement o criteria ng Nobel Peace Prize award na ‘yan, Nobel Peace Prize committee o ano man ang tawag d’yan, kung ang requirement nila ay kailangan galit ka kay Duterte o magkalat ka nang kasinungalingan laban sa sarili mong bansa. At pagka gano’n, p’wede kang maging Nobel Peace Prize awardee, eh anong pakialam natin do’n? Eh ‘di deserving s’ya du'n, ibigay natin kay Maria Ressa 'yun,” he added.

Taberna also said that Ressa claimed that Duterte was harassing her after being convicted of cyber libel filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng.

According to Taberna, Duterte had no hands on the case.

“Kung 'yung pagdaldal n’ya tungkol noong kinasuhan s’ya — ‘di ba kinasuhan s’ya ng libel, tapos ang nagkaso sa kanya isang negosyante? Siniraan nila, sasabihin ko na, siniraan nila 'yung negosyante. In-involve nila sa drugs, at iba pang illegal activities, smuggling o ano,” Taberna said.

“Tapos humihingi lang ng tawad sa kanila sabi, ‘Mag-sorry lang kayo hindi na ako mag-file ng kaso.’ Eh nag-sorry ba ang Rappler? Hindi. Pinanindigan nila 'yung kanilang maling ulat. O eh ‘di dinemanda sila ng tao. Nag-prosper ang kaso, na-convict si Maria Ressa at 'yung ibang mga taga-Rappler. Ano 'yung sabi ni Maria Ressa? Ginigipit daw s’ya ni Pangulong Duterte. Anak ng bakal dalaga naman mismo Maria Ressa o,” he added.

The “Dos Por Dos” radio show host said that he stopped admiring Ressa after she pointed at Duterte as the one who harassed her.

“Kaya nawalan ako ng bilib dito sa taong ‘to eh. Isipin mo, gumawa kayo ng kalokohan sa pag-uulat, humihingi lang ng side — 'yung reporter n’yo mismo ang nag-testify nito sa husgado — humihingi lang ng side (airtime) 'yung siniraan ninyo,” he said.

“Hindi n’yo pinagbigyan, hindi n’yo pinublish ang kanilang side. Tapos noong idinemanda ka, galit ka! Sabi mo ang may kasalanan si Duterte! Eh may toyo ka ba?” he added.

According to Nobel, the Peace Prize Award was given to Ressa because of her steady reporting of alleged corruption and abuses in the government.

Ressa, together with Dmitry Muratov of Russia, were honored "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, said.

