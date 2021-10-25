Las Hermanas: A tale of sibling love and rivalry

From left: Faith Da Silva, Yasmien Kurdi and Thea Tolentino, stars of the GMA Afternoon Prime drama series, play the Manansala sisters Scarlet, Dorothy and Minnie. They represent the varied faces and facets of a woman

Las Hermanas is another GMA drama that wants viewers to reflect on the dynamics of sibling relationships and rivalry. Yasmien Kurdi, Thea Tolentino and Faith Da Silva are the Manansala sisters, whose family story begins today on GMA Afternoon Prime after Eat, Bulaga.

“After the script reading and storycon, I created a Viber group,” said Yasmien of how she, Thea and Faith built a rapport needed for their roles in a recent virtual media conference. “(It’s a platform) where we could call or talk to each other.” Yasmien is the eldest Dorothy, while Thea and Faith are the middle child Minnie and the youngest Scarlet, respectively.

Their virtual bonding continued when the stars went on a hotel quarantine before the lock-in taping. Yasmien, Thea and Faith talked about mundane things such as food. That’s why when they finally met on set, Yasmien said, “We felt that we’d been together for a long time.”

Thea, for her part, described the working environment as friendly and “parang walang hiyaan agad.” The stars simply clicked right away.

As a newbie, Faith benefited from it and easily made a connection with Yasmien and Thea. “We would video call. During our rest day, we tried to do Zumba and workout,” recalled she. “We made sure to communicate to each other.”

This connection became their source of inspiration to deliver in the solo and ensemble scenes that their characters got caught up in.

“A mix of everything,” said Yasmien of the acting director Monti Puno Parungao asked them to do. “There were parts that demanded subtle acting, parang K-drama yung dating like for me and (Jason Abalos who played romantic interest) Gabriel, ganun yung love story namin. As for the other scenes, we needed to do campy, kailangan afternoon soap pa rin, para nanduon pa rin yung Dramarama sa Hapon.” The scenes dictated their acting, which also challenged them to give a realistic portrayal in most parts.

“I’m used to being a kontrabida,” said Thea. “This was a real change for me because my previous roles required big acting and movements, laging sumisigaw. This time, I really had to tone (my acting) down. Direk Monti would remind me if my approach was leaning towards kontrabida. May mga scenes na dapat ako yung victim, pero ang nangyayari ako yung mataray.” With everyone’s guidance, Thea managed to pull it off.

“Direk Monti was there to explain to us every scene,” shared Faith of her experience, “where the story was coming from, why it was happening and where it was leading to. He was very clear in every scene we would do.” She was able to keep up with Yasmien and Thea because the stars carried her through.

What’s intriguing about the Las Hermanas narrative, said direk Monti, is how the female lead characters become kontrabida to each other. This contradicts the common perception that family members stick and work together. “They have become the reason why the family will fall apart,” added he, who thought that the story has no small roles as each is vital and relatable.

Creative head RJ Nuevas said that the narrative is more realistic as compared to the larger-than-life premise of The Half Sisters, Prima Donnas and Kambal Karibal. Viewers won’t see a set of twins where one is a ghost. They won’t also find an adopted sister. What they can look forward to are sisters who go through real-life situations and fight over things, added RJ. Each character represents the different faces and facets of a woman.

According to Yasmien, Dorothy is empowered, strong and independent, but she needs the support of her sisters. “Siya yung mag-ba-balanse sa dalawang sisters niya para mabuo sila. Hindi siya papayag na magkawatak-watak yung Las Hermanas (She’s her sisters’ anchor and will do everything to keep the family intact),” added the actress.

Given her birthrank, Minnie struggles to find her voice in the family, said Thea. “Hindi masyadong napapakinggan ang boses, and on her own, naghahanap siya ng way para mailabas yung emotion niya.” Her character will turn to writing poems as a form of expression and learn the importance of being vulnerable and speaking up through Ronald, played by Lucho Ayala.

As for her character, Faith said Scarlet is strong and courageous. “When she sets her mind on something, she will do it. She will do things that are (even) questionable,” added she, whose character will remind viewers to be careful of every decision they make.

Watch Las Hermanas weekdays and make it part of your afternoon entertainment.

