
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Randy plans to bring Sing Galing to the barangay level
                        

                           
!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Randy plans to bring Sing Galing to the barangay level
Sing Galing host Randy Santiago wants to bring the TV5 show outside the metro.
STRA /  File
                        

                        
Since its launch last April, Sing Galing which is dubbed as the Original Kantawanan ng Bayan has been consistently having an uptrend in its viewership. Just last October, according to AGB Nielsen, it registered at 3.8 percent!



It’s a growth for TV5 where it is shown, considering that it goes head on with the banner newscasts of GMA and ABS-CBN. The show’s “Sing Master” Randy Santiago shares, “Ang magandang nangyari ay lumipad! Alam naman natin na station ito at if hindi lumipad iyan, you know what’s next. Yung contract namin is per season and per show, and now humahaba na ito at gumaganda, nadagdagan pa ng Sabado.”



Speaking of extension, the show was recently given an added day, now airing every Saturday as well, with a Sing-lebrity edition and with Bidaficieries of the celebrity contestants’ choice. This was launched in September and by this month, it has reached 3.4-percent audience share on a Saturday.



Sing Galing also won at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.



One of the strengths of the show is that the production managed to line up a hodgepodge of experts in comedy and music. Besides Randy, Jessa Zaragosa, K Brosas, Ronnie Liang, Donita Nose, Rey Valera on weekdays, Dingdong Avanzado and the OG members of the show are now included and are in fact very much excited to be back in this new edition.



Ethel Booba was the first grand winner of the show and Allan K was the original host decades ago. Randy says that the chemistry among them has been effortless.



“Iyong taping na lang namin for the daily run ang saya-saya! Tapos dinagdagan pa ng Saturday. Kung napapanuod lang ng tao ang taping, talagang hahalagpak ka. Masaya ako namamayagpag tayo!”



Randy has been learning a lot on the show, especially that he’s new in the social media and TikTok bandwagon. He’s so surprised that now, even the younger generation knows the show, thanks to a strong social media presence and of course, their “digiverse” host Zendee who boasts of more than 11 million followers.



The TV host plans to take the show to cities and towns outside Metro Manila if the restrictions permit it already. “We’re talking to the LGUs (local government units). Sooner or later, we’ll have Sing Galing visit their barangays. It’s like Sing Galing sa Quezon City or wherever because we can do that and we can host it for them, and they can have maybe one of us paisa-isa to judge per town di ba?”



As the topic of LGUs was brought up, Randy also found it so funny that recently, his brother Raymart became a victim of fake news. Rumors swirled that Raymart was going to run for an elective post in Olongapo — something that their family laughed at.



“Hindi totoo iyan. May family group chat kami, nag-aasaran kami saan nanggaling yan! Hindi rin namin alam. Wala talagang ganon,” he says.



Randy is not new to political offers and he opened up about how he was once offered to run in Valenzuela. “We grew up there. In fact, the very first mayor ay tito ko. Gerry Angeles! He was married to my tita so kaputukan ng MTB, may mga offer ako noon. Pero tinanggihan ko.”



He adds that he would rather help out through his shows rather than run for public office. “May edad na ako! Tutulong na lang ako. Palagay niyo ba kakayanin ko pa manibihan sa mga constituents natin? Sa show na lang ako tutulong.”



You can catch Randy in Sing Galing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m., while the Sing-lebrity edition airs Saturdays at 6 p.m. on TV5.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AGB
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Action star Jeric Raval reacted on Aljur Abrenica’s courtship to his daughter AJ Raval. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kabahan na si Lovi Poe?': AJ Raval's 'getting-to-know stage' with Aljur Abrenica draws flak
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kabahan na si Lovi Poe?': AJ Raval's 'getting-to-know stage' with Aljur Abrenica draws flak


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval found herself in the receiving end of criticism after photos of her with Aljur Abrenica getting cozy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Optimum Star' Claudine Barretto, 'Superstar' Nora Aunor file COCs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Optimum Star' Claudine Barretto, 'Superstar' Nora Aunor file COCs


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Claudine Barretto filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for Olongapo councilor last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After mall PDA, AJ Raval insists Aljur Abrenica just courting her
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After mall PDA, AJ Raval insists Aljur Abrenica just courting her


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After getting caught holding hands and on each other's arms while walking in a mall, AJ Raval clarified that she and fellow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for party-list representat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Willie won&rsquo;t run in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Willie won’t run in 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran TV host Willie Revillame (photo) announced his decision not to run as senator in the 2022 elections during the live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vic Chou&rsquo;s Danger Zone set for 2nd installment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vic Chou’s Danger Zone set for 2nd installment


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fans can follow Vic Chou’s relentless search for a criminal mastermind in the continuation of Danger Zone, iQiyi’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jamie Miller: Everybody in Philippines  has an angel voice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jamie Miller: Everybody in Philippines  has an angel voice


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jamie Miller: ‘I wanna do shows in the Philippines and see what the fuss is all about. I know the food is incredible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Barbie Almalbis gives tips to fellow musicians amid pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Barbie Almalbis gives tips to fellow musicians amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music singer Barbie Almalbis gave tips to her fellow musicians on how to cope with the pandemic. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame will not run for any position in the upcoming May 2022 elections. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with