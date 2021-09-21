




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Jao Mapa compares '90s actors to today's stars
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 1:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Actor Jao Mapa
Viva Films / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Returning actor Jao Mapa compared actors from the 1990s to those from today.



During the virtual media conference last Saturday for his upcoming Viva movie “Paraluman,” Jao said he needs to up his game because actors right now are more passionate about their work.  



“Before, I was just playing around. That’s how I saw the whole set. But right now, I’m looking at it. I aged pero 'yung pag-iisip ko naiwan sa '90s,” Jao confessed.



“Siguro ang pinakamalaking difference is I could see that the actors right now, especially Rhen, they are very passionate about their work, professional at their craft, mapapalaban ka talaga e. So I had to up my game,” he added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Jao Mapa (@jao_mapa)








 



In a past press conference, Jao explained why he chose an erotic-thriller film for a comeback bid to showbiz. 



“Well actually gumawa na ako ng 'Matrikula' before [with] Rosanna Roces. This is like a… it’s not new,” Jao said.



“‘Jao, we have this film for you baka magustuhan mo, ano lang sexy lang siya pero don’t think of it as a sexy film but think of it as a comeback film.’ So yeah, that’s what triggered me to get back to this and the rest is already history,” he added. 



Award-winning thriller and horror film director Yam Laranas is back, this time, for a new romance movie, “Paraluman.” 



Peter (Jao) lives in with his partner Giselle (Gwen Garci), who’s a barangay worker. They will meet Mia (Rhen Escano), the minor, younger sister of one of their friends. Not long after, Mia falls in love with Peter who is almost twice her age and is soon to be wed with Giselle. Before everything goes wrong, Peter must choose between Mia, who’s very much younger than him and who just came into his life very recently, or Giselle, who has been with him for the longest time and wants nothing but to be with him for the rest of her life. 



The movie is available at Vivamax via web.vivamax.net. Patrons can download the app and subscribe via Google Play Store, App Store, and Huawei AppGallery. For only P29, you can unli-watch all Vivamax titles for three days. You can also subscribe for P149/month and P399 for 3 months for bigger savings. You can also cast your screen from your device to Smart TV with Google Chromecast or Apple TV.   


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

