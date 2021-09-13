Beks Battalion makes first film after conquering YouTube

The hip-hop group, Ex Battalion, undoubtedly gave rise to the name of the viral YouTube vloggers, Beks Battalion, formed by comedian Chad Kinis in February 2020, with MC Calaquian and Lassy Marquez.

Even before the first lockdown happened last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chad had coined the name of the now-popular Beks Battalion for the video-sharing YouTube channel. Nothing was intentional as far as the name of the trio was concerned.

“It just popped out of my head,” Chad shared. “There was no big reason behind it. We just laughed when I blurted out Beks Battalion and we liked it.”

Now, after more than a year of rocking the YouTube universe, the successful Beks Battalion is making their first collective film in director Darryl Yap’s new romantic-comedy, Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso, starring young actress Aubrey Caraan, who is paired with Marco Gallo.

“The role was offered to me three years ago, when we were still shooting Jowable (starring Kim Molina) at ang tagal kong hinintay itong Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso,” Chad disclosed. “Nakakatuwa lang na natuloy at nakasama ko pa sina Kuya MC and Kuya Lassy. Kakaiba ang roles namin, but the personalities are tailor-made for Beks Battalion, kaya nakakataba ng puso.”

When the film was first offered to them, Beks Battalion readily gave their nod to the project. “Who will dare say no?” MC unabashedly asked. “Of course, gusto naming ma-experience si direk Darryl Yap. Plus, all three of us are together here. Alam kong hindi magiging mahirap, kasi sanay na kaming tatlo na magkakasama talaga.”

In the movie, MC plays a role that hews close to his personality. “Anak-anakan ko dito sa Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso, si Aubrey,” he explained. “Maalaga din ako. In real life, I’m really like that. Enjoy kami at ang saya namin sa shooting.”

Working with direk Darryl was something really exciting for Lassy. “Madalas kasi sa amin ma-kwento ni Chad si direk Darryl. When we learned that this was going to be our first movie with him, we said yes right away. Ibang klase ma-experience si direk Darryl sa mga pelikula niya. It was a riot on set.”

Chad started to work with direk Darryl even when the latter was directing short films for his VinCentiments channel. “Every time I worked with him, it was an awesome experience,” Chad admitted. “Hindi nawawala ang paghanga ko sa kanya everytime. He’s a genius and he doesn’t run out of ideas. You will really admire him.”

“Bago siya maging director, nagiging tao muna siya sa set. Pinapakita niya pagdating mo sa set, hindi siya director. Kaibigan mo siya, ka-chikahan mo. He will make you feel comfortable. He’s like that not just with the cast, but also with the staff and production crew. It doesn’t feel like work. It’s like having a bonding session with your family.

“Sobrang sarap ka-trabaho ni direk Darryl. No stress, no pressure. You’re having fun, but at the same time, you have your role. Hindi ka niya pipilitin sa isang bagay na ayaw mo. Whatever you can give, he’s very open and very collaborative as a co-worker. Not one basher has been right about how direk Darryl is as a person.”

Working with direk Darryl for the first time gave Lassy the jitters once they started shooting. “Sobrang excited ako pero at the same time, kinakabahan. Naghahalo ang dalawang emosyon talaga. Pero noong nasa set na kami, para lang kaming magka-tropa. Tawanan, lokohan. Napakagaan ng trabaho namin.”

Direk Darryl undoubtedly challenges his actors. “Sobrang malikot ang isip niya,” Lassy added. “But si direk, once magustuhan na niya ang ginawa mo, okay na sa kanya. So you have to give your best.”

MC, for his part, was likewise excited to be working with direk Darryl. “Kaming tatlo, we did good comedy films in the past, but here with direk Darryl, we became actors. What we didn’t get to do before, we were able to do in Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso. So I’m happy. Binigay niya sa amin ang comedy, but at the same time, binigay din niya sa amin ang pagiging actor.”

Apart from comedy, Beks Battalion was made to sink their teeth into drama in Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso, plucking them out from their comfort zone to explore a different genre. Direk Darryl lauded the trio for the acting they exhibited in his latest film.

“More than comedians, they are really actors,” direk Darryl remarked. “They know how to do drama. It is very rare to find comedians who have good timing in both comedy and drama. Napaka-galing nila.

“Individually, they are brighter to my eyes. I’ve been working with Chad na napaka-talino. With Lassy, sobrang galing ang timing. MC is a good dramatic actor. Other directors should see him doing drama.”